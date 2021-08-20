For thousands of fans across the city and beyond, this will be the first time they’ve set foot in the stadium since the coronavirus pandemic forced games behind closed doors.

We asked our readers what they were most looking forward to about the return to Elland Road. Here’s what they said…..

@David32325257: “Waking up on the morning, wearing the new shirt, arriving at the ground early, fish and chips, visiting the club shop, having a look at our personalised stone near Billy's statue, soaking up the amazing atmosphere. In a nutshell just being back at Elland Road. Priceless.”

@Dave_Pez: “Click and collect beer. Plus taking my boy to his first ever game… it’s all he’s talked about all week.. convinced he’s going to be on Match of the Day.”

Karl Parker: “Can’t wait to get back to my seat in the cheese wedge, to see all my friends and fellow fans and soak up the brilliant atmosphere we create, and seeing all our team back playing in front of a packed Elland Road.”

Jane Beer: “Obviously looking forward to the footy but mostly catching up with our season ticket friends. Just hoping that they are all there, fearful that we may have lost some…”

Elland Road crowd for Leeds v Blackburn.

Mary Farnell: “My husband and son have STs in the east stand, just to the right of the centre line. I got my ticket after nearly 3hrs on the phone, just north of the cheese wedge. I’m absolutely beside myself - eighteen months waiting for that moment when you hear the intro to ‘Marching On Together’ and getting the first glimpse of our boys in white. Our ‘new’ boys will not know what has hit them - (I include Raffy, Roddy, Robin & Diego in that), as well as Junior and Kristoffer.”

John Camp: “Can’t wait. Couldn’t get in the wedge so got tickets in the East Upper this time, but I’d settle for anywhere for this match so we can finally celebrate promotion.”

Paul Lacey: “Being back in the cheese wedge and the place rocking again.”

Nigel Crowther: “Can't wait. The atmosphere will be amazing.”