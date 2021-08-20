Leeds United v Everton: YEP Jury give their big-match verdict

Leeds United supporters get behind their team at Old Trafford last weekend. A full house is expected at Elland Road for the visit of Rafael Benitez’s Everton tomorrow. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

JACOB STARR

Right, we’ll try this again, the season starts this weekend instead…

Rafael Benitez’s Everton are the visitors in what will be Elland Road’s first contest without a restricted crowd in over 17 months.

Leeds United's Robin Koch. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The Toffees started the campaign with a 3-1 win against Southampton, whilst the Whites will be wishing for a complete contrast in result and performance from the forgettable events that unfolded at Old Trafford.

I would like to think Kalvin Phillips will come back into the starting line up, so that the Robin Koch at defensive midfield experiment can end abruptly.

A return to the team for Phillips could also mean a complete change in the heart of defence. Diego Llorente probably won’t be fit in time but Koch could slot back in there.

Nevertheless, Marcelo Bielsa may stick with Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk despite the torture they endured last time out.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Picture: Tony Johnson.

It’s really anyone’s guess.

Last season, Leeds lost at Manchester United and at home to Everton, so the more positive among us could see a single point from this weekend as an improvement on last year.

Which technically would be true and is what I predict.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Everton 2.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips could be fit to face Everton. Picture: Tony Johnson.

KEITH INGHAM

Well the dust has settled after last weekend’s disappointing start to the season. I’m sure the squad will know where they went wrong and will be determined to put it right against Everton tomorrow.

It’s the first time, en masse, the Leeds fans have seen their heroes. It’s been a long 19 months since Elland Road has been full to the rafters. I’m just hoping that I’m amongst them all. It will be a very emotional moment for many in the stadium.

Marcelo Bielsa will have to decide if Kalvin Phillips is fit enough to make his first start of the season after only being an unused substitute at Old Trafford.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Junior Firpo sat alongside Phillips but was brought in as a second-half substitute for out-of-sorts Rodrigo who has still to convince me is a number 10.

I’m hoping Bielsa saw enough from the left-back to start him.

If Firpo starts it means that either Stuart Dallas or Mateusz Klich will be in midfield.

Tyler Roberts, another second-half substitute did more in his time on the field and could be included instead of Rodrigo.

As usual it’s very hard to second guess the head coach.

Everton started with a 3-1 win at home to Southampton. They had gone behind to an Armstrong goal but goals from Richarlison, Doucoure and Calvert-Lewin saw them to victory. They have a new manager this season in Rafael Benitez who came in after Carlo Ancelotti left to manage Real Madrid in the summer.

Last season both games were close with Leeds winning at Goodison and Everton winning 2-1 at Elland Road.

I’m expecting another tight encounter. The Leeds fans can really be the ‘12th man’ and I’m hoping a full stadium will give Leeds the advantage to claim their first win of the season.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Everton 1.

ANDY RHODES

After a disappointing start to the season last week, Leeds will be hoping to put on a show in front of a sold out Elland Road for the first time in almost 18 months.

A full house has the potential to blow an opposing team away by itself and Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping the crowd will play its part here.

Everton made a good start to the campaign last week and will be hoping that their aerial threat can expose one of United’s weaknesses.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be reliant on the service provided by his side’s new wingers.

Cutting Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray out of the game might be one route to victory for Leeds.

By now, everyone knows what you get from a Bielsa team.

Although Rafa Benitez hasn’t faced him in the Premier League, he’ll know how big a challenge this will be.

In front of a packed Eland Road crowd, this could be the proper return of Leeds United that we have all been waiting for.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Everton 1.

DAVID WATKINS

The defeat at Old Trafford was perhaps the reality-check some of us needed to just calm down that talk of a European place this season!

If nothing else, it was a reminder that there are a few teams that, with the wealth they have, ought to be in a little league of their own at the top, while we would hope to be more dominant in the next group of teams from about seventh to 15th.

I’d put Everton amongst the teams that I’d expect Leeds to be fighting with trying to cling onto the coattails of those wealthy giants and so our game with the Toffees is, in a way, a lot more important.

The Merseyside Blues got off to a good start beating Southampton last week although they did have to come back from a goal down.

They have Rafael Benitez in charge now but the core of the team that beat Leeds in this fixture last term is still there and they’ve added the energetic Demarai Gray to their ranks too. It’s a cliché to say every game is tough but this one looks particularly so.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Everton 1.

MIKE GILL

One of the few good things about competing in the Championship was the way that the games came thick and fast.

There wasn’t much time to reflect on a disappointing performance.

This has seemed like a long week after an even longer year. The saving grace is at the end of it is a reunion at a packed Elland Road for a proper 3pm kick off.

Everton started the season with a routine home win against a Southampton side who may struggle this season.

Rafa Benitez is a master tactician who will surely have a clear strategy for the trip to Elland Road as he takes his place as the latest big name coach to try to mold a coherent unit from Everton’s expensive team.

The Toffees finished with the same amount of points as United but their performances in front of goal ensured that they ended up with a negative goal difference despite boasting attackers like Dominic Calvert – Lewin and Richarlison.

This will be a close one but I’m expecting the emotion of the occasion to carry the Whites to a narrow win.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Everton 1.