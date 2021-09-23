FOCUSED: Leeds United under-23s boss Mark Jackson. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Leeds United's under-23s could go top of the tree tomorrow - but boss Mark Jackson says the only focus is on implementing his side's style of play.

Jackson's thriving young Whites are competing in the top tier of Academy league football for the first time following promotion as Premier League Two Division Two champions last term.

Five games into the new campaign, Leeds sit fourth in the table and a four-goal victory against second-bottom Blackburn Rovers at York City tomorrow would take the Whites top (kick-off 7pm).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds romped to a hugely impressive 4-0 triumph at Liverpool last weekend and have now amassed ten points out of a possible 15 but Jackson says there are no set aims where the league table is concerned.

"No targets have been set from the players," said Jackson.

"All we look at is how we approach every game with the players and that's the mindset of the staff and the mindset of the players. It's not a cliche answer. That's just how we work.

"We look to approach every game with the team we have and the group of players we have in a way where we can implement our style of play in possession and out of possession and look at the successes from that. We don't look too far ahead.

"We know that if all the players are firing and playing well then we know we have got a good chance of beating teams.

"But that has to be the focus on every game, from every element, particularly from a physical point of view as well.

"We have to be on it to play the way we play and that's what we strive for every game."

Leeds are three points behind leaders Manchester City who entertain second-placed Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

City's goal difference is plus nine whereas United's is plus five.

The Gunners are one point behind City and one ahead of Leeds.

Leeds are level on points with fourth-placed Brighton who welcome ninth-placed Leicester City on Friday night, also in a 7pm kick-off.

Tomorrow's visitors Blackburn finished fourth last season but have yet to win this term following three draws and two defeats.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.