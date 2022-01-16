Jack Harrison's hat-trick was enough to give the Whites a vital Premier League win and it came in the face of adversity with several senior players missing and two more - Adam Forshaw and Junior Firpo - going off injured in the first half.

Marcelo Bielsa had just one senior player among his substitutes and handed top flight debuts to replacements Leo Hjelde and Lewis Bate. However the Whites still had more intensity about their play, across the full 90 minutes, than the hosts.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think it was a huge factor today," said Moyes, who revealed the Hammers had put in a request to have the game called off only for it to be rejected.

"You’ve got to not take away the fact that we were drawn in the FA Cup so had to play Leeds twice, the way that Leeds United play is a big energy game, all the managers in the league know that.

"We didn’t agree with playing Norwich. We’ve missed one game, not by our doing. Leeds had two games to play and they weren’t asked to play midweek. I cannot understand it. It only tells me that those making the decision don’t understand recovery. They’re getting it wrong, that’s for sure.

"Leeds - to have a full week to prepare, but them still having two games still to play, and us having one, I don’t understand what they’ve done that for. I can’t put the result solely down to that. It’s down to not playing well, making mistakes and missing chances. "The opening 15-20 minutes showed enough of what we were carrying over from midweek."

West Ham United head coach David Moyes. Pic: Craig Mercer.

The biggest miss of the game was Bowen's, late on. Michail Antonio crossed from the left as Leeds fell asleep at a quick free-kick and Bowen chested the ball over the top from a couple of yards out.

"I can’t see why he wouldn’t head it instead of chesting it in," said Moyes.

"I could understand if it was between feet and head, but I can’t understand what he’s done there.

"Jarrod scored a great goal today and has done a lot of good things for us. It happens, we shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place, but for lots of different reasons we were."

Jarrod Bowen misses the chance to equalise for West Ham in injury time. Pic: Alex Pantling.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.