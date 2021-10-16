Dallas gave a glowing account of Bielsa’s time at Leeds ahead of the Whites’ Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary’s, which marked Bielsa’s 150th game in charge.

The Argentine has undertaken the longest continuous run of service in his career as a club manager at Elland Road, where he has achieved the highest win rate of any Leeds United manager of the last thirty years.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Bielsa took charge of his 150th match, Dallas praised the 66-year-old’s contribution to the club.

"He’s been incredible. There’s no words to describe him,” Dallas said.

“He’s very intense in what he does and the way he has us working.”

In 2020, Bielsa ended Leeds’ 16-year exile from the top flight, before surprising Premier League teams with his high-intensity style to finish 9th last season. Now Dallas hopes the Whites can continue to build under Bielsa.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Adrian Dennis.

“This club waited a long time to get back into the top flight and went through numerous managers," Dallas told Sky Sports. "He has come in and got the club back.

“We had a great season last year and hopefully we can push on under him this year again."

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.