"We belong at this level" - Stuart Dallas is confident Leeds United can thrive in the Premier League

Leeds' first win of the season against Watford gave Marcelo Bielsa's men a confidence boost, Dallas has shared ahead of the Saints clash.

In the Whites' last game, Diego Llorente's goal was the difference as Leeds beat Watford 1-0 at Elland Road and, returning from the international break, Leeds face a Southampton team who are still searching for their first league victory.

As Leeds look to make it two wins in two at St Mary's this afternoon, Dallas has opened up on the impact of the victory against the Hornets.

Stuart Dallas. Pic: Rui Vieira.

"It was huge for us," he said. "I think it was important that we got that win. We wouldn't have wanted to go into that break with no win on the board.

"It gave us that confidence that we belong at this level."

"It’s important now that we build on our performance against Watford and hopefully moving forward we can start picking up a few more points."

With several key players missing, including Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, Bielsa has named a much-changed starting eleven, but Dallas insists the Whites are ready to face Southampton.

"We know what they’re about and how good they can be if we allow them to play," Dallas told Sky Sports.

"It's important that we apply ourselves and get our press right and hopefully the rest will take care of itself."