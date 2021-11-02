The Ultimate Leeds United songbook - your guide to the words and lyrics to songs Whites fans are singing at Elland Road and beyond
Your guide to all the chants Leeds United fans love to sing in the stands.
Leeds United boasts one of the loudest and most passionate fan bases in English football.
Drawing inspiration from Doris Day and Joy Division, Whites supporters have come up with a range of creative ways to express their love for Leeds over the years.
Here are some of the most popular chants, old and new, shared by Leeds fans the world over:
We play all the way for Leeds United
First of all there's the boss who's right behind us
He's the one who fills our hearts with pride
It's a joy to us all when Big Jack has the ball
To know that he is on our side.
There's a red headed tiger known as Billy
And he goes like a human dynamo
Mick the Mover of course, he can work like a horse
And Top Cat Cooper's always on the go.
And we play all the way for Leeds United
Elland Road is the only place for us
With heart and soul for the goal that's clearly sighted
We're out to toast each other from that silver cup.
Follow, follow, follow
Follow, follow, follow
We’ve got the best team in the world
Bamford and Firpo
Raph and Rodrigo
Phillips the Yorkshire Pirlo
Marching On Together
Here we go with Leeds United,
We're gonna give the boys a hand,
Stand up and sing for Leeds United,
They are the greatest in the land,
Everyday, we're all gonna say,
We love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!
Everywhere, we're gonna be there,
We love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!
Marching On Together!
We're gonna see you win
na na na na na na
We are so proud,
We shout it out loud we love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!
We've been through it all together,
And we've had our ups and downs (UPS AND DOWNS!)
We're gonna stay with you forever,
at least until the world stops going round.
Everyday, we're all gonna say we love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!
Everywhere, we're gonna be there,
We love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!
Marching On Together!
We're gonna see you win
na na na na na na
We are so proud,
We shout it out loud we love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!
We are so proud, we shout it out loud we love you LEEDS! LEEDS! LEEDS!
WACCOE
We are Champions, Champions of Europe. We are Champions, Champions of Europe.
We are Leeds
We are Leeds, we are Leeds, we are Leeds. We are Leeds, we are Leeds, we are Leeds. We are Leeds, we are Leeds, we are Leeds. We are Leeds, WE ARE LEEDS.
We all love Leeds
We all love Leeds, we all love Leeds, we all love Leeds, we all love Leeds.
We’re Leeds and we’re proud of it
We’re Leeds and we’re proud of it, we’re Leeds and we’re proud of it, we’re Leeds and we’re proud of it, we’re Leeds and we’re proud of it!
You’re only here to watch the Leeds
You’re only here to watch the Leeds, you’re only here to watch the Leeds.
If you hate Leeds United have a go
If you hate Leeds United have a go, if you hate Leeds United have a go, if you hate Leeds United, hate Leeds United, hate Leeds United have a go.
We’re not famous anymore
We’re not famous, we’re not famous, we’re not famous anymore, we’re not famous anymore.
Super Leeds
Super, super Leeds, super, super Leeds, super, super Leeds, super Leeds United!
Glory, glory Leeds United
Glory glory Leeds United, glory glory Leeds United, glory glory Leeds United, and the Whites go marching on on on (on on on)!
All Leeds aren’t we
All Leeds aren’t we, all Leeds aren’t we, all Leeds aren’t we, all Leeds aren’t we, all Leeds aren’t we!
Stand up if you hate Man U
Stand up if you hate Man U, stand up if you hate Man U, stand up if you hate Man U, stand up if you hate Man U.
Player chants
Phillips the Yorkshire Pirlo, he’s magic you know.
Du du du du, Patrick Bamford.
Marcelo Bielsa (LEEDS), Marcelo Bielsa (LEEDS)
LUKE Ayling LUKE Ayling....
Jack Harrison, Jack Harrison, Jack Harrison, Jack Harrison, Jack Harrison.
It could be twenty yards or thirty yards, everywhere we go, forty yards or fifty yards, Klich is scoring goals, Klich is scoring goals.
Cooper, Cooper, we’re not the same without you, and the cross field balls that you do, you’re our skipper, our captain, you’re Leeds through & through!
Radebe, Radebe, Radebe-Radebe-Radebe, Radebe, Radebe, Radebe-e-e-e-e Lucas!
