Leeds United boasts one of the loudest and most passionate fan bases in English football.

Drawing inspiration from Doris Day and Joy Division, Whites supporters have come up with a range of creative ways to express their love for Leeds over the years.

Here are some of the most popular chants, old and new, shared by Leeds fans the world over:

We play all the way for Leeds United

First of all there's the boss who's right behind us

He's the one who fills our hearts with pride

It's a joy to us all when Big Jack has the ball

To know that he is on our side.

There's a red headed tiger known as Billy

And he goes like a human dynamo

Mick the Mover of course, he can work like a horse

And Top Cat Cooper's always on the go.

And we play all the way for Leeds United

Elland Road is the only place for us

With heart and soul for the goal that's clearly sighted

We're out to toast each other from that silver cup.

Follow, follow, follow

Follow, follow, follow

We’ve got the best team in the world

Bamford and Firpo

Raph and Rodrigo

Phillips the Yorkshire Pirlo

Marching On Together

Here we go with Leeds United,

We're gonna give the boys a hand,

Stand up and sing for Leeds United,

They are the greatest in the land,

Everyday, we're all gonna say,

We love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

Everywhere, we're gonna be there,

We love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

Marching On Together!

We're gonna see you win

na na na na na na

We are so proud,

We shout it out loud we love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

We've been through it all together,

And we've had our ups and downs (UPS AND DOWNS!)

We're gonna stay with you forever,

at least until the world stops going round.

Everyday, we're all gonna say we love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

Everywhere, we're gonna be there,

We love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

Marching On Together!

We're gonna see you win

na na na na na na

We are so proud,

We shout it out loud we love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

We are so proud, we shout it out loud we love you LEEDS! LEEDS! LEEDS!

WACCOE

We are Champions, Champions of Europe. We are Champions, Champions of Europe.

We are Leeds

We are Leeds, we are Leeds, we are Leeds. We are Leeds, we are Leeds, we are Leeds. We are Leeds, we are Leeds, we are Leeds. We are Leeds, WE ARE LEEDS.

We all love Leeds

We all love Leeds, we all love Leeds, we all love Leeds, we all love Leeds.

We’re Leeds and we’re proud of it

We’re Leeds and we’re proud of it, we’re Leeds and we’re proud of it, we’re Leeds and we’re proud of it, we’re Leeds and we’re proud of it!

You’re only here to watch the Leeds

You’re only here to watch the Leeds, you’re only here to watch the Leeds.

If you hate Leeds United have a go

If you hate Leeds United have a go, if you hate Leeds United have a go, if you hate Leeds United, hate Leeds United, hate Leeds United have a go.

We’re not famous anymore

We’re not famous, we’re not famous, we’re not famous anymore, we’re not famous anymore.

Super Leeds

Super, super Leeds, super, super Leeds, super, super Leeds, super Leeds United!

Glory, glory Leeds United

Glory glory Leeds United, glory glory Leeds United, glory glory Leeds United, and the Whites go marching on on on (on on on)!

All Leeds aren’t we

All Leeds aren’t we, all Leeds aren’t we, all Leeds aren’t we, all Leeds aren’t we, all Leeds aren’t we!

Stand up if you hate Man U

Stand up if you hate Man U, stand up if you hate Man U, stand up if you hate Man U, stand up if you hate Man U.

Player chants

Phillips the Yorkshire Pirlo, he’s magic you know.

Du du du du, Patrick Bamford.

Marcelo Bielsa (LEEDS), Marcelo Bielsa (LEEDS)

LUKE Ayling LUKE Ayling....

Jack Harrison, Jack Harrison, Jack Harrison, Jack Harrison, Jack Harrison.

It could be twenty yards or thirty yards, everywhere we go, forty yards or fifty yards, Klich is scoring goals, Klich is scoring goals.

Cooper, Cooper, we’re not the same without you, and the cross field balls that you do, you’re our skipper, our captain, you’re Leeds through & through!

Radebe, Radebe, Radebe-Radebe-Radebe, Radebe, Radebe, Radebe-e-e-e-e Lucas!

