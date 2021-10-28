Cody Drameh became the latest academy player to be handed his senior bow when he started against Arsenal in the Whites’ Carabao Cup tie.

Though he couldn’t stop Leeds exiting the competition, the 19-year-old acquitted himself very well and - alongside Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville, who joined him on the pitch for the second half - was a fantastic advertisement for the excellent recruitment and development going on at Thorp Arch.

But a strong Leeds United academy is not a 2021 phenomenon. For years, the Whites have handed senior debuts to players who have gone on to do extraordinary things - and some have impressed from their very first game.

Here are 21 great players who played senior football for the first time at Leeds.

1. Billy Bremner Jack Taylor handed the 17-year-old Billy Bremner his senior bow at Stamford Bridge, where the Whites won 3-1 against Chelsea in January 1960. The YEP reported that the young Scot displayed ‘enthusiasm, guts, intelligence, most accurate use of the ball and unselfishness’ on his first-team debut. Photo: All Sport UK Photo Sales

2. Jack Clarke Jack Clarke made his senior debut in October 2018 aged just 17 years old. The York-born winger came on as a substitute as the Whites drew 1-1 with Brentford at Elland Road. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. David Batty David Batty first appeared for the Whites’ senior side aged 18 in November 1987, when Leeds claimed a 4-2 victory over Swindon Town. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Fabian Delph Fabian Delph made his senior debut for Leeds in May 2007. It was a tricky introduction for the 17-year-old. Leeds, already relegated from the Championship, lost 2-0 to Derby County in a dramatic game at Pride Park featuring a red card and a 10 minute delay as the referee recovered from a collision with a player. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales