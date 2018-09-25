The statistics that shows Leeds United fans are the best in the Championship

For most clubs, the Championship table would look a little different if teams were ranked based on their average home attendance so far this season.
Not Leeds United, though.
The Elland Road faithful have welcomed the most fans this term with an average of 33,154 per match - contributing to their outstanding start to the season.
The Whites attendance is nearly 1,000 more Aston Villa with 32,262.
Nottingham Forest, Norwich City, Derby County and Sheffield United form the playoff while Middlesbrough rank in 10th spot.
Fellow Yorkshire club Rotherham United lie rock bottom with an average of 9,332. Sheffield Wednesday occupy 9th (23,042) with Hull City fifth from bottom.
Stoke City and West Brom, who were both relegated from the Premier League last season, would be sandwiched between the two Sheffield clubs.
The Baggies sit in 7th place while the Potters occupy 8th with an average of 23,805 fans so far this season.
Here’s the average home attendance table in full:
1. Leeds United – 33,154
2. Aston Villa – 32,262
3. Nottingham Forest – 27,266
4. Norwich City – 25,166
5. Derby County – 25,124
6. Sheffield United – 24,383
7. West Bromwich Albion – 23,890
8. Stoke City – 23,805
9. Sheffield Wednesday – 23,042
10. Middlesbrough – 22,768
11. Birmingham City – 21,657
12. Bristol City – 20,539
13. Swansea City – 20,064
14. Ipswich Town – 18,421
15. Millwall – 14,562
16. Bolton Wanderers – 14.091
17. Reading – 13,965
18. Preston North End – 13,649
19. Blackburn Rovers – 13,283
20. Hull City – 12,560
21. QPR – 12,534
22. Wigan – 10,875
23. Brentford – 10,142
24. Rotherham – 9,332