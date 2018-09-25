The statistics that shows Leeds United fans are the best in the Championship

Have your say

For most clubs, the Championship table would look a little different if teams were ranked based on their average home attendance so far this season.

Not Leeds United, though.

The Elland Road faithful have welcomed the most fans this term with an average of 33,154 per match - contributing to their outstanding start to the season.

The Whites attendance is nearly 1,000 more Aston Villa with 32,262.

Nottingham Forest, Norwich City, Derby County and Sheffield United form the playoff while Middlesbrough rank in 10th spot.

Fellow Yorkshire club Rotherham United lie rock bottom with an average of 9,332. Sheffield Wednesday occupy 9th (23,042) with Hull City fifth from bottom.

Stoke City and West Brom, who were both relegated from the Premier League last season, would be sandwiched between the two Sheffield clubs.

The Baggies sit in 7th place while the Potters occupy 8th with an average of 23,805 fans so far this season.

Here’s the average home attendance table in full:

1. Leeds United – 33,154

2. Aston Villa – 32,262

3. Nottingham Forest – 27,266

4. Norwich City – 25,166

5. Derby County – 25,124

6. Sheffield United – 24,383

7. West Bromwich Albion – 23,890

8. Stoke City – 23,805

9. Sheffield Wednesday – 23,042

10. Middlesbrough – 22,768

11. Birmingham City – 21,657

12. Bristol City – 20,539

13. Swansea City – 20,064

14. Ipswich Town – 18,421

15. Millwall – 14,562

16. Bolton Wanderers – 14.091

17. Reading – 13,965

18. Preston North End – 13,649

19. Blackburn Rovers – 13,283

20. Hull City – 12,560

21. QPR – 12,534

22. Wigan – 10,875

23. Brentford – 10,142

24. Rotherham – 9,332