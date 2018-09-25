Revealed: Bizarre game the Leeds United team played during matches

Details have emerged of a bizarre game the Leeds United team played during matches.

Rio Ferdinand has told how during his Elland Road playing days team spirit was key on and off the pitch.

He recalled: “Someone came up with an idea, I think it was Robbie Fowler, just signed. At the start of a game someone has a coin in their hand. So we are on the pitch and If someone comes up to you and offers you this coin you have to take it.

We were playing against Middlesbrough at Elland Road I think. He’s started off with the coin at kick off and gone to shake one of his teammates hands. They have to take the coin.

“If you don’t take it then you have to do the forfeit at the end of the game.

“ We are going around celebrating scoring a goal and everyone’s going ‘yeah brilliant’ and then there take that. You are going around thinking sh** i have the coin”

Which player lost the game? And what the forfeit? Watch the video to find out.