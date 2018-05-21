The stat that signals Angus Gunn could be the goalkeeper Leeds United need

Leeds United target Angus Gunn produced a telling stat during his season on loan at Norwich City in 2017/18.

The Whites are competing to sign the Manchester City goalkeeper on a season-long loan, the YEP understands.

Angus Gunn.

But is he the shot stopper the Whites need next campaign?

Well, he might just be if this stat is anything to go by - Gunn produced the second highest amount of saves of any goalkeeper in the Championship last season (139) in his 46 games and 4140 minutes of league action.

He was only beaten in the number of saves made across the campaign by Ipswich Town's Bartosz Bialkowski, who made an imposing 153, and finished ahead of Aston Villa stopper Sam Johnstone who notched 135 respectively.

The City loanee also recorded 15 clean sheets and conceded 60 goals throughout the season, an impressive campaign for his first in senior football for his hometown club which included an England call up last November.

Felix Wiedwald, who was United's first choice for much of the campaign, produced 12 clean sheets in his 28 games and conceded 33 times in the process.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who replaced the German following his well documented struggles towards the end of the season, notched just one clean sheet in his 11 games between the sticks for the Whites and conceded a hefty 18 times.

The 21-year-old though impressed for Leeds during his stint with a number of fine performances with many United fans believing he has earned a shot at the number one jersey on a permanent basis this coming pre-season.

Andy Lonergan also kept just one clean sheet in his seven games of action in the middle of the season and allowed 13 goals during his spell.

Gunn made his first-team Canaries debut against Fulham on the opening day of the campaign and secured his first clean sheet against Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road in a 2-0 victory the following week.