Exclusive: Leeds United keen on Man City keeper Angus Gunn

Leeds United are competing to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn on a season-long loan.

Gunn is firmly on the radar at Elland Road with Leeds keen to improve their choice of keepers ahead of the new Championship term.

Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn on international duty with England's Under-21s. Leeds United want to sign him this summer.

United want Gunn, who spent last season on loan in the Championship with Norwich City, to vye with Bailey Peacock-Farrell after Peacock-Farrell finished the recent campaign as Leeds’ number one.

Peacock-Farrell’s form during the final 11 games forced him into the reckoning at Elland Road but United hope to add Gunn to their ranks and avoid the goalkeeping issues which troubled them this season.

The club replaced Rob Green as first choice with Felix Wiedwald last summer, paying £500,000 to Werder Bremen for Wiedwald’s signature, but the German was dropped by both former head coach Thomas Christiansen and current boss Paul Heckingbottom and will be sold this summer, just one year into a three-year contract.

Andy Lonergan replaced Wiedwald for a run of seven games before Christmas but the 34-year-old’s most recent outing was made in the FA Cup in January and he came close to joining Sunderland later that month. A proposed move to the Stadium of Light fell through in the hours before the January transfer deadline.

Lonergan might also depart Elland Road in this window and the arrival of Gunn would leave him surplus to requirements.

Gunn, an England Under-21 international and the son of former Scotland keeper Bryan, joined Manchester City from Norwich’s academy two years ago but got his first taste of senior football this season after returning to Carrow Road on a year-long loan last June.

Norwich finished mid-table in the Championship but Gunn impressed throughout the campaign, maintaining an ever-present 46-game record in the league. England coach Gareth Southgate drafted him into England’s full squad for a friendly against Brazil in November as a replacement for the injured Jack Butland.

United have been heavily linked with David Stockdale in the past few days after the 32-year-old was told by Birmingham City that he can leave St Andrews and the Elland Road side are aware of his availability but Gunn is top of their list of targets with Manchester City expected to release him for another season elsewhere.