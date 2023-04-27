All other fixtures in PL2's second tier have been fulfilled this year, except the game which will decide the champions. Leeds' trip to West Bromwich Albion will see the rest of the league eagerly anticipating a result, especially Southampton B who currently occupy top spot, and will be crowned winners if Leeds falter.

The Saints secured an emphatic win over Norwich City in their last game of the season, to put pressure on Leeds' youngsters heading into their final fixture. The two teams are joint on 42 points, although Southampton do have a favourable goal difference.

Leeds will secure the PL2 Division 2 title with a point at West Brom's training ground on Friday afternoon, but defeat will ensure the crown heads further south to the group at St Mary's Stadium.

CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 08: Sonny Perkins of Leeds United celebrates with teammate Mateo Joseph after scoring the team's second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Top scorers Mateo Joseph and Sonny Perkins are expected to feature from the start, while Darko Gyabi - who has been tipped for first-team involvement given a scarcity of options in central midfield - is also due to be named in Paco Gallardo's line-up. The Spanish coach took over from Michael Skubala earlier this year, after the Under-21s' lead coach was promoted to caretaker boss in the wake of Jesse Marsch's February exit.

Skubala has remained a part of the first-team coaching staff under Javi Gracia, but deserves the lion's share of the credit for Leeds' PL2 form this season.

Beating the Baggies will be no easy task, though, as the young Whites found back in January, falling to a late 2-1 defeat at the LNER Community Stadium in York. 16-goal forward and England Under-19 teammate of Gyabi and Perkins', Reyes Cleary is expected to represent the home side and will be a particular threat to Leeds' title bid.

Leeds have won 13 of their 19 league matches so far and are unbeaten in their last five, winning four. If Leeds do avoid defeat, they will be crowned Division 2 champions for the second time in three seasons, after the likes of Charlie Cresswell, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Crysencio Summerville and Cody Drameh were victorious in the 2020/21 campaign.

That year, Leeds ended the campaign with an 11-point lead on second-placed Stoke City, taking maximum points from 18 of their 24 fixtures, before succumbing to relegation the following season in what was their first foray into PL2's top flight.

Should West Brom spoil Leeds' promotion party on Friday, the Whites will still have the opportunity to go up, instead through the PL2 play-offs, which follows the same format as the Championship's four-team play-off schedule. As it stands, West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa will partake in the play-offs, with either Southampton or Leeds taking the final place depending on Friday's result.

In particular, staff at York City’s LNER Community Stadium will be hopeful Leeds’ youngsters can spare their blushes, after Queen’s ‘We Are The Champions’ was played at full-time of their penultimate fixture against Middlesbrough, with the team still needing a point from tomorrow’s fixture to secure the title.

