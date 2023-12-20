Farke has named un unchanged XI for United’s last two games in which the Whites have picked up just one point via Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Coventry City which followed the midweek 1-0 reverse at Sunderland. That one-point return has left Leeds ten points behind Saturday’s visitors Ipswich in the Championship’s second automatic promotion place and 13 points adrift of leaders Leicester City. The Whites are also now level on points with fourth-placed Southampton. Farke has three players out injured in Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas but a pair have recently returned and the German has lots of options at his disposal for potential changes. It might well be that Farke again names an unchanged side but here we run through an XI that features several of the more likely changes which he may or may not consider.