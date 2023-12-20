Daniel Farke must decide whether or not to make changes for Saturday’s crunch clash against Ipswich Town – and the Whites boss is not short of options despite a handful of injuries.
Farke has named un unchanged XI for United’s last two games in which the Whites have picked up just one point via Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Coventry City which followed the midweek 1-0 reverse at Sunderland. That one-point return has left Leeds ten points behind Saturday’s visitors Ipswich in the Championship’s second automatic promotion place and 13 points adrift of leaders Leicester City. The Whites are also now level on points with fourth-placed Southampton. Farke has three players out injured in Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas but a pair have recently returned and the German has lots of options at his disposal for potential changes. It might well be that Farke again names an unchanged side but here we run through an XI that features several of the more likely changes which he may or may not consider.
1. GK: Illan Meslier
Probably the last area to look at with Meslier clear first choice 'keeper and ever present in the league under Farke. Photo: Alex Caparros
2. RB: Djed Spence (or Luke Ayling)
An obvious change, playing the Tottenham loanee right back in his natural position as opposed to filling in at left back upon Sam Byram, Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton being out but with Firpo now back. Archie Gray has been first choice right back of late but he too can be deployed elsewhere. Luke Ayling is the other right back option with Shackleton and Byram still out injured. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. CB: Joe Rodon
Farke has other options at centre-back but Tottenham loanee Rodon has been a rock and is surely one of the first names on the team sheet. Photo: George Wood
4. CB: Liam Cooper
Struijk has largey enjoyed a fine start to the season alongside regular centre-back partner Rodon and indeed Struijk is wearing the captain's armband upon he and Rodon basically keeping skipper Liam Cooper out of the team. But Cooper is at the very least a viable option, particularly as Struijk could be played elsewhere. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
5. LB: Pascal Struijk (or Junior Firpo)
He's not a left back but neither is Djed Spence and Struijk does have plenty of experience of playing on the left side of the defence. If Farke wants to move Spence to right back then it's an option, as is putting Junior Firpo straight back in but that seems unlikely given that he has only recently returned to training from his hamstring injury. Photo: George Wood
6. CM: Ethan Ampadu
Ampadu is the only outfield player to have played every minute of every league game so far this term which pretty much tells you all you need to know. But could there be a change alongside him? Photo: Jess Hornby