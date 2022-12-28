Leeds United are finally back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they face Manchester City. It has been a difficult season so far for Jesse Marsch’s men, who are just two points above the relegation zone as things stand.

The Whites just can’t seem to get it right defensively, and they are now preparing to take on the team with the best goals-per-game ratio in the Premier League, and a team with Erling Haaland, no less. The clash should be an interesting test of any work Leeds have done over the long break, and to their credit, Leeds have proved a thorn in the side of some of the top teams in the Premier League so far this season.

However, one of Leeds’ most important players will miss this one through suspension in Tyler Adams. Meanwhile, Stuart Dallas, Luis Sinisterra and Archie Gray are all out with injury. Elsewhere, Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, Crysencio Summerville, Liam Cooper and Jack Harrison are all doubts with injury, while Illan Meslier and Mateusz Klich are doubts through illness.

In his latest fitness update, Marsch said: “We didn’t have a bunch of guys in the mix because of a few little injuries, then we had a sickness going around the team. We’re hopeful that everyone can be healthy and be back in training this week, with exception to Stuart Dallas, who had another surgery yesterday to clean some things up. They felt that was successful.

“Luis Sinisterra is making good progress and we feel he is on track. We have to be cautious with his injury but we’re hopeful in a couple of weeks he can be back in training. We’re hopeful everyone else is back this week, we’ll wait and see but hopefully we can be healthy and fit for the start of the season.”

For Manchester City, Kalvin Phillips looks set to miss out on an Elland Road return through lacking match fitness, while Ruben Dias is out with a hamstring problem, and Julian Alvarez has not yet returned after getting extended leave on the back of winning the World Cup with Argentina.