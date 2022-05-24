The key dates for Leeds United's next Premier League campaign including fixtures release

Leeds were in huge danger of being relegated on the last day of the 2021-22 campaign as the club's survival bid was out of their own hands heading for their final game at Brentford.

United filled the division's third and final place in the top-flight drop zone despite being level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley due to a vastly inferior goal difference.

That meant the Clarets would relegate Leeds if beating Newcastle United at Turf Moor and Leeds needed to out-point the Clarets to survive their second season back in the big time.

But Jesse Marsch's side completed the 'great escape' as the Whites recorded a 2-1 win at Brentford on a day when Newcastle provided the Whites with a huge favour by winning 2-1 at Turf Moor.

It all means that Leeds United can look forward to a third consecutive season back in the top flight and here the YEP runs through the key dates for the 2022-23 Premier League campaign which is one with a big twist.

Teams are also allowed to make five substitutions for next season's games.

1. Sun, May 29 - Championship play-off final (4.30pm) A match that will have a big bearing on Leeds United's third season back in the top flight as Huddersfield Town, under former Whites boss Carlos Corberan, above, do battle with Nottingham Forest in a bid to seal the final promotion place to the top flight.

2. Fri, June 10 - transfer window opens The date when Leeds United and their Premier League rivals will be able to complete new signings. Brenden Aaronson, above, is a key target this summer.

3. Thurs, June 16 - fixtures release (9am) Always an incredibly exciting day. Who will Leeds play first? And will there be another run of consecutive games against big guns as in the last two seasons? Champions Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, above, again set the standard.

4. Sat, Aug 6 - opening weekend Showtime. With Leeds United once again in the Premier League, just, after their dramatic last day survival under boss Jesse Marsch, above. Who will Leeds get on the opening weekend of Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7?