Leeds United fans were delighted as Crysencio Summerville, Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwod signed new contracts to extend their commitment to the club.

The three attackers have dazzled since arriving in LS11 in the summer of 2020 and supporters see their contribution as vital to the future of the Whites.

Gelhardt, who is tipped to be a breakthrough player of the 2021/2022 season, signed a deal which keeps him at United until 2027, while Greenwood and Summerville are committed until the summer of 2026.

During a window which has seen the arrival of no less than seven new players, it’s high praise from fans who recognise the importance of keeping existing talent within the ranks at Elland Road.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at which of Jesse Marsch’s players are committed to a long future with Leeds and whose contracts are soon to run out...

1. Tyler Adams - June 2027

2. Brenden Aaronson - June 2027

3. Luis Sinisterra - June 2027

4. Rasmus Kristensen - June 2027