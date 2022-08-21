Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German himself grabbed headlines on Sunday as he became involved in a post-match melee with Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte for which he has now been charged by the FA with improper conduct.

But more troubling to Chelsea fans than the prospect of losing Tuchel on the touchline is the injury which forced star player N’Golo Kanté off the pitch in the 84th minute of the 2-2 draw.

Since the 31-year-old has been a mainstay of the Blues for several seasons, the development came as a huge blow to Tuchel – who revealed in his pre-match press conference that the Elland Road contest will be the first of many in which he will have to reshuffle his midfield.

“Quite serious,” Tuchel said of Kanté’s injury. “We’re talking about weeks. So not good news.

"We are disappointed and sad because N’Golo was super important and was super fit. He will be out for several weeks."

While Kanté’s thigh issue poses the greatest problem to Tuchel, it’s not the only adjustment the Chelsea boss will be forced to contend with on Sunday.

"Armando [Broja] will be out for days and cannot come with us to Leeds,” Tuchel said.

"Mateo Kovacic as well, he's still out with knee problems.”

Three players are definitely unavailable this weekend, while the Whites clash may also come too soon for US international Christian Pulisic.

"Pulisic had Achilles problems but he trained today,” Tuchel revealed. “So let’s see.”