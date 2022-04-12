As Meslier came off injured at Molineux, the thought of trudging through the final games of the Whites' fight for survival without one of the club's most consistent performers was frightening indeed.

It was fortunate that Kristoffer Klaesson filled in impressively on his Premier League debut to help United cling on for a massive 3-2 win against Wolves, but with a stroke of good luck of the kind Leeds have mostly gone without this term, Meslier came through his injury - a huge bruise - quickly enough to return for the next league game.

Leeds' defence has, for large parts of this season, been a little rocky. On Saturday at Vicarage Road, the Frenchman kept a clean sheet for the first time since November, when Leeds beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Elland Road.

The Whites suffered a run of a staggering 17 Premier League games without a clean sheet, and no team in the league have conceded more than the 68 goals that the Whites have shipped.

But it could have been much more without the contribution of the United's number 1, who tops the Premier League goalkeeping charts with a whopping 118 saves.

At just 22 years old, Meslier is shaping up to be one of the brightest goalkeeping talents of the future.

But how does he measure up against the other shot-stoppers in the league? Here, we rank from bottom to top every first-choice goalkeeper by the number of saves per million the club paid in transfer fee.

1. Alisson, Liverpool - 1.1 saves per million Number of saves: 62 Transfer fee: £56.25m Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2. Ederson, Manchester City -1.4 saves per million Saves: 52 Transfer fee: £36m Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. Edouard Mendy, Chelsea - 2.87 saves per million Saves: 62 Transfer fee: £21.6m Photo: Francois Nel Photo Sales

4. Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal - 2.94 saves per million Saves: 74 Transfer fee: £25.2m Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales