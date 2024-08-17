Leeds United are hoping to gain promotion from the Championship this season. They fell short in the last campaign after losing to Southampton at Wembley in the play-off final.

The Whites have since seen key players like Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville head out the exit door. They have delved into the market themselves to bring in Joe Rothwell, Jayden Bogle, Alex Cairns and Joe Rodon. The latter has joined permanently from Tottenham Hotspur after his loan spell.

Here is a look at which players have entered the final 12 months of their deals at Leeds and who are due to become free agents in June 2025 as things currently stand…

1 . Junior Firpo The 27-year-old sees his contract at Leeds expire in June 2025.

2 . Sam Byram The Whites triggered a one-year extension in his deal at the end of last season.

3 . Jeremiah Mullen He had a trial at Stockport County earlier this summer.

4 . Amari Miller The winger joined from Birmingham in 2021.

5 . Joe Snowdon The midfielder agreed a contract extension in July.