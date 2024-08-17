Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The YEP’s Leeds United fan jury offer their thoughts on the first week of the new season and their predictions for today’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

ANDY RHODES

If Saturday’s result against Portsmouth was an early season blip, the week that’s followed has been a catastrophe. The midweek performance against Middlesbrough was shockingly poor from a side which, on paper, was full of quality.

We know the league is the priority again this term but, if Leeds are to win promotion, they will have to do it without Georginio Rutter.

There was always the chance that clubs would come in as the window went on and, after losing Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, this one really hurts.

The 49ers already have some making up to do. Signings are needed across the pitch and with time running out, Daniel Farke may not have a balanced squad come September.

In their next few games, United face West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Burnley. If the results don’t come, who will be to blame?

A win at the Hawthorns tomorrow is imperative, even at this early stage in a very long campaign.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1 Leeds United 1

MIKE GILL

After the exciting but unsatisfactory performance against Portsmouth came the shameful capitulation against Middlesbrough.

For whatever reason, Daniel Farke cannot have been serious about winning this Cup tie. To start with such an unbalanced line-up was not his best decision.

As an exercise in proving that we need to sign at least two wide players, it was perfect but most worrying of all was the defensive performance.

To concede three goals in consecutive games at Elland Road is just not acceptable and the situation needs addressing. Tomorrow’s challenge against West Brom looks like a difficult one.

Thankfully, the Championship doesn’t always work out this way and that is something we can all be grateful for.

The Baggies won their first Championship game at QPR but were dispatched from the Carabao Cup by Fleetwood Town.

Carlos Corberan is in his second year as head coach and will be looking to take all three points from this game, their first competitive fixture at the Hawthorns this season.

For United, it is the first of two tough looking away matches but that is maybe for the best as Elland Road was not a happy place on Wednesday night.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1 Leeds United 2.

DAVID WATKINS

It’s only the third game of the season, the second league game, and yet the trip to the Hawthorns has already taken on the mantle of a must-win game, or at the very least a ‘must-not-lose’ game.

The performance against Portsmouth was generally accepted to have been good, with the notable exception that a couple of the issues we struggled with last season were still present and still causing problems; a defence that periodically goes to sleep and a front line that misses gilt-edged chances.

So, the Middlesbrough game looked like an opportunity to pick up a morale-boosting win.

What it seems to have achieved is quite the opposite, conceding another three goals at home and putting in a dire performance has just heaped pressure on the team.

Against Boro we looked a very poor outfit, even when Daniel Farke tried to up the ante by making an unprecedented five substitutions at the same time; it felt like a panic move and the fact that it made little or no difference to our effectiveness.

So, we travel to West Brom knowing that we have to find some form – what we have seen so far this season is merely a continuation of the disappointing way we ended the last campaign and it has to change or the pressure might just explode in our faces.

Prediction: West Brom 2 Leeds United 1.

NEIL GREWER

Following two extraordinary games – against Portsmouth and Middlesbrough – Leeds United need a reaction against West Brom tomorrow.

One surety about football is its unpredictability and there are frequently strange results in the Championship.

Recent results would suggest a defeat for United but I can see a victory following a reaction to this week’s games. Surely the team will be the same as last weekend – the lack of pace on the wings and at centre forward was evident on

Wednesday night but this will be rectified by team selection. And defensive frailties should also be rectified with the return of Pascal Struijk and time together giving a better understanding between the full-backs.

Quite simply, Leeds have to be better than they have been – but they have the players available to be better.

Recent bookings and knocks to full-backs, in my opinion, means we need reinforcements in that area before it becomes an issue, whilst the rumoured midfield/attacking signings would also be welcome to bolster the squad numbers.

We may have a fully fit squad at the moment, but Leeds being Leeds that will not continue for very long.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1 Leeds United 3.