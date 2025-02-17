Leeds United's upcoming Championship opponent appoint ex-Whites defender ahead of Elland Road visit
Swansea are due to visit LS11 in just over a month but will not be led by ex-Notts County head coach Williams.
Various reports in South Wales claimed on Monday that Williams was close to leaving the Swansea.com Stadium after a run of five losses in their last six and seven defeats from the Swans' last nine Championship fixtures.
On Monday afternoon, a statement was released by the club, confirming Williams' departure. It also confirmed assistant coach Ryan Harley and first-team coach analyst George Lawtey had left their roles.
In Williams' place, assistant and former Leeds player Alan Sheehan will take charge of the side whilst a permanent replacement is sought by the board of directors - a process Swansea state is 'already underway'.
“Unfortunately, since the turn of the year our performances and results have not been of the standard required at this level," chairman Andy Coleman said. "Ultimately, that has led us to conclude a change is required in order to bring about an improvement in our showings on the pitch."
Leeds were triumphant at Swansea earlier this season, running out 4-3 winners in an entertaining affair. The Swans have since dropped to 17th in the Championship table, while Leeds have the chance to return to the top of the Championship's standings by avoiding defeat against Sunderland this evening.
Sheehan represented Leeds between 2008 and 2010, signing permanently from Leicester City after initially joining on loan.
