Supercomputer predicts winner of Leeds United against Chelsea as well as other Premier League games
A look at how Leeds United are predicted to get on this weekend along with the rest of the Premier League
Leeds United will be eager to bounce back from their 2-0 loss away at Fulham in the FA Cup last time out with a positive result against Chelsea this weekend. The Whites head back down to London on Saturday as they look to make it two Premier League wins on the spin after beating Southampton at Elland Road last Saturday.
Junior Firpo was on the scoresheet for the Yorkshire club against the Saints and that goal lifted Javi Gracia’s side out of the relegation zone. Here is a look at how Leeds are predicted to get on at Stamford Bridge on FiveThirtyEight, alo with predictions for the rest of the division...