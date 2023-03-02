The United States captain expects Saturday afternoon’s meeting to be a ‘dogfight’ when Leeds face off against under-pressure Graham Potter’s Blues. Both sides have struggled to find the net in recent weeks with Leeds having failed to score in four of their last six matches across all competitions, meanwhile Chelsea have been goalless in five of their last six.

However, a 0-0 draw in SW6 on Saturday seems unlikely given the need for both teams to pick up three points. Leeds can pull clear of the relegation zone with a win that would see them record a first double over their historic rivals for 31 years, whereas Chelsea’s bid not to miss out on European football will receive a boost if Potter’s men can put their woeful recent form behind them.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Whites’ midfield enforcer Adams offered his verdict on how he expects the game to play out this weekend: “For us it's going to be a dogfight going down to Chelsea and trying to get three points, we know it's going to be a difficult task. against a very good team.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Tyler Adams of Leeds United reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road on February 12, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"What makes it even more difficult is that they want those three points very desperately right now as well. And we know that they have so many quality players in such a good team and it takes one moment for them to turn their season around.

"But just like us, we feel confident in this moment as well coming off with three points against Southampton.

"Going into this game the manager will come up with with a game-plan and it's again down to the players to go out there and execute. We need good performances from every single guy. Our bench is getting stronger and stronger as well, so we need the guys that are coming in off the bench to have a big impact as well,” the 24-year-old added.