News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
1 hour ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
1 hour ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
2 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
2 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report
2 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan

Supercomputer predicts new Leeds United finishing position and Premier League title winner after Everton, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa twists

After a dramatic weekend in the Premier League relegation battle a supercomputer has cast a new verdict on Leeds United’s predicted finishing position.

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:13 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:22 GMT

Javi Gracia’s Leeds United side made it seven points from a possible 12 under the Spaniard as they won 4-2 at Wolves in an incident-packed fixture last weekend.

Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen put the Whites 3-0 up after 62 minutes but goals from Jonny and Matheus Cunha provided a nervy finish before Rodrigo sealed the win with a controversial fourth goal deep into stoppage time.

Wolves also saw Jonny sent off while Cunha was dismissed after being subbed off. The victory puts Leeds in a much-cosier 14th place heading into the international break.

However, they remain just two points above the relegation zone, with just four points between Crystal Palace in 12th and Southampton in 20th.

In what promises to be an absorbing relegation fight, data experts at FiveThirtyEight casting their fresh verdict on where Leeds will end up and with how many points...

Predicted points - 87

1. Arsenal

Predicted points - 87

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 85

2. Man City

Predicted points - 85

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 71

3. Man United

Predicted points - 71

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 66

4. Newcastle United

Predicted points - 66

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Premier League