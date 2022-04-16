'Stupid' - Leeds United fans offer unanimous verdict on decision of relegation rivals Burnley to sack Sean Dyche
Leeds United's relegation rivals Burnley are without a manager after sacking Sean Dyche. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@SethLiebermann: I just want to take this opportunity to thank Burnley for sacking Sean Dyche. We'd still have Marcelo Bielsa if you'd told us a few weeks ago, but thanks for keeping us up. Regards, Leeds United.
@DaveGilbert43: Are the Burnley owners stupid? I think getting rid of Dyche is excellent news. For us.
@Pollard500600: If Burnley go down, the best man to bring them back up is Dyche. So they sack him. Clueless American owners but we are safe because of this.
@BenCLufc: Can't work out if Dyche going is good or bad news for us?
@Tomtheproducer1: Dyche didn’t deserve this, just as Bielsa didn’t for Leeds. Lack of respect for the loyalty of both managers by their teams’ boards.
@Neil907: Sean Dyche sacked. Can't make my mind up if it's good or bad for Leeds.
@ConnorMOT92: Burnley sacking Dyche is absolute madness, I think that’s them gone now to be honest.
@Ash_LUFC: He should have been sacked years ago. Going to be a brilliant season seeing both Burnley and Dyche gone.
@Lufc_Worldwide: Dyche being sacked a good thing? Or a bad thing? Honestly not sure. Time will tell.
@Lukecotty: As a Leeds fan I honestly feel a lot better about staying up now Sean Dyche has been sacked. Don’t know what Burnley are thinking.
@Brookylufc93: If anyone could have done it I think it was Dyche, that sacking might just do it for us.
@Deanoooh2020: So Burnley have literally wasted five days from their last game to sacking Dyche today. At least with Leeds we had a plan when Mr Bielsa got sacked. Oh well, hopefully a bit of turmoil before their next game.
@Guernsey_Gibbo: As a Leeds fan I couldn’t be happier that Burnley have fired Dyche. What a monumental shot in the foot. There is not a manager in the world capable of getting as much out of a squad as he has. Actual suicide. And he rebuffed all suitors for that treatment. Mind boggling.
@Army_dad6880: Anyone else feeling more assured of Leeds survival now that Sean Dyche has been sacked at Burnley?
@Joshlowelufc: Burnley doing a madness! The only good thing about that club was Dyche.
@AlexOsb13969707: No way Burnley have sacked Dyche, any chance they had of staging up is gone! They are finito.
@FocusLUFC: Glad to see I'm not the only one scratching my head about Burnley's decision to sack Sean Dyche. Weird decision at this stage in the season.
@Wealltalkleeds: Sean Dyche is a bona fide specialist at keeping Burnley in the Premier League. He offers stability, continuity and is a genuine club legend. Today's news adds a huge dose of chaos to Burnley which all in the relegation fight will relish.