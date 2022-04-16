'Stupid' - Leeds United fans offer unanimous verdict on decision of relegation rivals Burnley to sack Sean Dyche

@SethLiebermann: I just want to take this opportunity to thank Burnley for sacking Sean Dyche. We'd still have Marcelo Bielsa if you'd told us a few weeks ago, but thanks for keeping us up. Regards, Leeds United.

@DaveGilbert43: Are the Burnley owners stupid? I think getting rid of Dyche is excellent news. For us.

@Pollard500600: If Burnley go down, the best man to bring them back up is Dyche. So they sack him. Clueless American owners but we are safe because of this.

@BenCLufc: Can't work out if Dyche going is good or bad news for us?

@Tomtheproducer1: Dyche didn’t deserve this, just as Bielsa didn’t for Leeds. Lack of respect for the loyalty of both managers by their teams’ boards.

@Neil907: Sean Dyche sacked. Can't make my mind up if it's good or bad for Leeds.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche. Pic: Molly Darlington.

@ConnorMOT92: Burnley sacking Dyche is absolute madness, I think that’s them gone now to be honest.

@Ash_LUFC: He should have been sacked years ago. Going to be a brilliant season seeing both Burnley and Dyche gone.

@Lufc_Worldwide: Dyche being sacked a good thing? Or a bad thing? Honestly not sure. Time will tell.

@Lukecotty: As a Leeds fan I honestly feel a lot better about staying up now Sean Dyche has been sacked. Don’t know what Burnley are thinking.

Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa shakes hands with former Burnley boss Sean Dyche. Pic: Nigel French.

@Brookylufc93: If anyone could have done it I think it was Dyche, that sacking might just do it for us.

@Deanoooh2020: So Burnley have literally wasted five days from their last game to sacking Dyche today. At least with Leeds we had a plan when Mr Bielsa got sacked. Oh well, hopefully a bit of turmoil before their next game.

@Guernsey_Gibbo: As a Leeds fan I couldn’t be happier that Burnley have fired Dyche. What a monumental shot in the foot. There is not a manager in the world capable of getting as much out of a squad as he has. Actual suicide. And he rebuffed all suitors for that treatment. Mind boggling.

@Army_dad6880: Anyone else feeling more assured of Leeds survival now that Sean Dyche has been sacked at Burnley?

Burnley full back Matthew Lowton reacts to a missed chance during the Clarets' Premier League defeat to relegation rivals Norwich City. Pic: Stephen Pond.

@Joshlowelufc: Burnley doing a madness! The only good thing about that club was Dyche.

@AlexOsb13969707: No way Burnley have sacked Dyche, any chance they had of staging up is gone! They are finito.

@FocusLUFC: Glad to see I'm not the only one scratching my head about Burnley's decision to sack Sean Dyche. Weird decision at this stage in the season.