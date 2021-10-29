The 30-year-old has struggled to match the scintillating form of last season that made him one of Marcelo Bielsa’s star performers upon Leeds’ return to the Premier League.

While the Whites have struggled to get results on the pitch so far this season, Dallas has personally suffered the loss of one of his best friends and a bout of COVID-19.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Ulsterman refuses to make excuses for his performances, and insists that he does everything he can for the team each week.

“I might not be at my best, but one thing you can’t say is that I don’t give everything for the club. Hopefully I can continue to do that for a long time,” Dallas told BBC Radio West Yorkshire.“It’s an honour and privilege to represent this club,” he said, “and I hope that when I do cross that white line I give everything.”

“I'm part of the history now and hopefully there’s more good times to come."

With 221 caps, Dallas has made more appearances for Leeds than any other member of the current Whites squad, but he doesn’t take his position for granted.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas.

“I set myself very high standards,” Dallas said.

“When I don't play well I'm more disappointed than anybody. I’m harsh on myself.

“But it’s not about me, it's about the team and about giving everything.

“Everyone goes through this as footballers, everyone goes through these patches.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas battles for the ball with Wolves' Adama Traoré. Pic: Stu Forster

“It's important that we don’t shy away from these challenges. I'm not going to do that. I’ve never done that in my life and I'm not going to start now.”