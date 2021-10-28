The 30-year-old withdrew from the Northern Ireland squad for the September international break following the bereavement, but has since continued competing in the Premier League with Leeds United.

Now the Whites' utility player has opened up about the effect of the loss.

“In football, when something like that happens, you don’t get time to grieve,” Dallas told BBC Radio West Yorkshire.

“We're here to do a job,” he said. “I represent a lot of people when I play for this football club and I don’t want to let anybody down.

“It was tough, I’m not going to lie, it was really hard. These things make or break you.

“It’s important that you just continue to crack on and play through it.”

Dallas also shared how important his network of support had been for helping him to get through a difficult period of his life.

“Thankfully I’ve a good family, my wife and kids around me, good teammates, and a good club to help me through these challenging times,” he said.

“I appreciate the love and support I've had from everyone about the club.

“At times like this, you realise how special the people inside the club and certainly the fans outside it are.”