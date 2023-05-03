AC Milan have been told to keep faith with former Liverpool star Divock Origi after Leeds United were linked with a move for the Belgium striker.

Origi became something of a cult hero at Anfield after helping Jurgen Klopp’s side claim the Premier League title, a Champions League Final win and an FA Cup Final win during an eight-year stay on Merseyside. That came to an end last summer when the 28-year-old made a free transfer switch to the San Siro after his Liverpool contract came to an end.

Life in Italy has been far from straightforward for Origi after he scored just two goals and provided one assist in 31 appearances in all competitions for his new side - but he has received support from former Milan star Graziano Manneri.

He told Italian outlet Milannews.it: “I would also keep Origi. Against Monza, in the first half of the season [October last year], he made two great goals (scored one and assisted another). He just needs to develop and get the right amount of minutes. The Premier League is not like Serie A.”

Orta could come back to haunt Whites

The departure of Victor Orta could have dealt a major blow to Leeds United’s hopes of completing an ambitious move for a Barcelona youngster.

The former Whites director of football reportedly played a key role in Leeds’ pursuit of Illias Akhomach, who is poised to leave the La Liga club when his contract expires this summer.

