Storm Eunice wreaks havoc with Leeds United youngsters' plans in Brighton
Leeds United's under-23s have seen their Friday afternoon clash at Brighton postponed as Storm Eunice batters the UK.
Mark Jackson's young Whites were due to face the Seagulls in a 2pm kick-off in Premier League Two Division One but the game was called off late on Friday morning due to the adverse weather conditions across the country.
A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced once it has been confirmed.
United's squad had travelled all the way down to Brighton on Thursday evening.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.