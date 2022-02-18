Storm Eunice wreaks havoc with Leeds United youngsters' plans in Brighton

Leeds United's under-23s have seen their Friday afternoon clash at Brighton postponed as Storm Eunice batters the UK.

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 18th February 2022, 11:06 am
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 11:08 am

Mark Jackson's young Whites were due to face the Seagulls in a 2pm kick-off in Premier League Two Division One but the game was called off late on Friday morning due to the adverse weather conditions across the country.

A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced once it has been confirmed.

United's squad had travelled all the way down to Brighton on Thursday evening.

DISRUPTION: For Leeds United's under-23s and boss Mark Jackson, above. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

