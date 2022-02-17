‘Storm brewing’ - Manchester United facing key problem ahead of Leeds United clash

Leeds United are preparing to face Manchester United this weekend as they look to put their poor form in the rear-view mirror.

It has already been a difficult season for the Whites, who are battling away to avoid the very worst consequence of the much-feared second season syndrome.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are currently 15th, and while they are still six points clear of the drop, their current form has raised concern.

A heavy defeat against Everton last time out followed a draw with Aston Villa and a defeat to Newcastle United. And it gets no easier this weekend, with a home clash with Man Utd on Sunday afternoon.

But Leeds are not the only ones with issues, and it has been a pretty miserable season for United so far, too.

The Reds are back in the top four after a win during the week, but they are not on pace to finish there due to the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham having games in hand.

And the mood in camp at Old Trafford is far from good.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS , a ‘storm is brewing’ due to the frosty relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and interim boss Ralph Rangnick.

It’s claimed the two do not get on, and Ronaldo is not happy about Rangnick’s position, even if it is only until the end of the season. The ‘fracture is total’ according to the title.

The truth is that Ronaldo’s return has been far from the fairytale it was billed to be, with the Portuguese superstar scoring nine so far in the Premier League, and only one in his last six outings.

On the back of that, Rangnick has claimed Ronaldo should be scoring more.

He said: “He should score more goals, it’s obvious.

“I think we are creating enough chances and enough opportunities in the last couple of games but we just didn’t score enough goals, but this is not only an issue with Cristiano, it’s an issue with the other players, especially the offensive players. We don’t score enough goals.”

Those comments won’t have helped the relationship, and it’s fair to say things are very frosty ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Leeds.