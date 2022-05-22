Brentford vs Leeds United LIVE: Match updates from Premier League final day

Leeds United visit the Brentford Community Stadium to close out the 2021/22 Premier League campaign (Photo: Getty Images)

Leeds United's two-year Premier League stay could come to a premature end this afternoon.

The Whites are in west London where they take on Brentford at the Bees' new stadium, knowing a Burnley result 250 miles away will condemn them to Championship football next season.

The Clarets take on Newcastle United at Turf Moor and currently sit level on points with Leeds in the Premier League table after 37 matches.

Leeds' 35-point haul would have been enough to secure safety last season, but this term 38 may not be sufficient.