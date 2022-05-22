Brentford vs Leeds United LIVE: Match updates from Premier League final day

Leeds United's two-year Premier League stay could come to a premature end this afternoon.
The Whites are in west London where they take on Brentford at the Bees' new stadium, knowing a Burnley result 250 miles away will condemn them to Championship football next season.
The Clarets take on Newcastle United at Turf Moor and currently sit level on points with Leeds in the Premier League table after 37 matches.
Leeds' 35-point haul would have been enough to secure safety last season, but this term 38 may not be sufficient.
Match updates from the Brentford Community Stadium - and Turf Moor - to follow throughout the day.
Last updated: Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 15:04
Brentford XI
Raya, Henry, Jensen, Wissa, Toney, Jansson, Mbeumo, Ajer, Eriksen, Janelt, Sorensen
Subs: Fernandez, Canos, Dasilva, Onyeka, Jeanvier, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Young-Coombes
Leeds United XI
Meslier, Firpo, Cooper, Koch, Raphinha, Llorente, Rodrigo, Harrison, Phillips, Gelhardt, Greenwood
Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Struijk, Bate, Hjelde, Cresswell, Klich, Shackleton, Gray
TEAM NEWS
Arrivals
Team news at 3 o’clock
45 minutes ‘til team news. Big selection decisions to be made.
Start your engines
Welcome to the Brentford Community Stadium for a final day showdown between Brentford and Leeds United.
Leeds’ Premier League fate hangs in the balance. A win may not be enough to secure safety if Burnley earn a result against Newcastle United at Turf Moor.
Follow all the action, build-up, analysis and post-match reaction right here.