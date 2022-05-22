Brentford vs Leeds United LIVE: Match updates from Premier League final day

Brentford vs Leeds United LIVE: Match updates throughout Premier League final day

Leeds United visit Brentford this afternoon as their Premier League status hangs in the balance

By Joe Donnohue
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 2:34 pm
Leeds United visit the Brentford Community Stadium to close out the 2021/22 Premier League campaign (Photo: Getty Images)
Leeds United visit the Brentford Community Stadium to close out the 2021/22 Premier League campaign (Photo: Getty Images)

Leeds United's two-year Premier League stay could come to a premature end this afternoon.

The Whites are in west London where they take on Brentford at the Bees' new stadium, knowing a Burnley result 250 miles away will condemn them to Championship football next season.

The Clarets take on Newcastle United at Turf Moor and currently sit level on points with Leeds in the Premier League table after 37 matches.

Leeds' 35-point haul would have been enough to secure safety last season, but this term 38 may not be sufficient.

Match updates from the Brentford Community Stadium - and Turf Moor - to follow throughout the day.

Brentford XI

Raya, Henry, Jensen, Wissa, Toney, Jansson, Mbeumo, Ajer, Eriksen, Janelt, Sorensen

Subs: Fernandez, Canos, Dasilva, Onyeka, Jeanvier, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Young-Coombes

Leeds United XI

Meslier, Firpo, Cooper, Koch, Raphinha, Llorente, Rodrigo, Harrison, Phillips, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Struijk, Bate, Hjelde, Cresswell, Klich, Shackleton, Gray

TEAM NEWS

Arrivals

Team news at 3 o’clock

45 minutes ‘til team news. Big selection decisions to be made.

Start your engines

Welcome to the Brentford Community Stadium for a final day showdown between Brentford and Leeds United.

Leeds’ Premier League fate hangs in the balance. A win may not be enough to secure safety if Burnley earn a result against Newcastle United at Turf Moor.

Follow all the action, build-up, analysis and post-match reaction right here.

