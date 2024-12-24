Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds face a trip to Stoke for their Boxing Day fixture in an 8pm kick-off.

Stoke City boss Narcis Pelach has made a Leeds United admission and promotion declaration but outlined his Potters plan for Boxing Day’s showdown at the bet365 Stadium.

Nineteenth-placed Stoke have gone eight games without a victory following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday and the Potters must now take on a Leeds side sat in the Championship’s second automatic promotion place.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Pelach declared that Daniel Farke’s Whites were “ready made” for promotion and probably the best team in the division. The Stoke boss also admitted that “of course” would dominate possession in the 8pm kick-off at the bet365.

Pelach, though, says he is relishing the challenge of facing Leeds, the Spaniard outlining how he wants his team to deal with Farke’s Whites.

"Leeds are favourite to win the game and everyone knows it because they win lots of games and they’re a very good side and a team made for automatic promotion," said Pelach, as quoted by the Stoke Sentinel.

“I need to make the team competitive for the next game. It’s difficult but it’s not impossible. I’m positive. I’m ready for Thursday, I’m excited for Thursday and hopefully I can transmit that to the fans and they come with energy to get behind the team and as well, the most important thing, to the players.

"I said to the guys after Sheffield Wednesday, ‘I know you want to do well for me and for the club.’ I know they care a lot and I’m really grateful for that but there are some things we need to improve and I’m going to mention these things, but then on the other side as well, I want you go out on Thursday with no fear, I want you to go on the pitch brave, I want you to go on the pitch and be aggressive, I want you to go on the pitch and represent the club and the team.

“Don’t be scared. Don’t think about winning or losing the game or drawing it. Think about being brave and the things you can control.’

Pelach added: "It’s Boxing Day against Leeds at home and if there is anywhere in the world I would want to be it’s here. I want to be there fighting against Leeds, giving our fans something to cheer about.

“I know it’s difficult, they’re probably the best team in the league but why not. We need to go to the pitch thinking we can do it, fighting and making sure that the levels of effort are the maximum we can give. This is what I’m asking.

"I’m not asking to put the ball in the top corner, I’m not asking to play nice, I’m not asking to do things that are more difficult and need time to build, I’m asking that we fight.

“This is what we want to do, what we’re looking for. If it’s a difficult situation, get over it, we need to be strong and this is how I approach it.

“You cannot feel sorry for yourself, you need to be strong from a mental point of view and you cannot be scared of anything. You need to be brave, you need to be fearless and you need to go there and face what’s coming.

"It’s important how we start the game, that we’re aggressive and on the front foot. Of course Leeds will dominate the ball because they’ve done that against every team in the league but we can be aggressive, we can fight, we can win duels, we can win second balls, we can regain the ball high up the pitch and create chances.

"Then we need to make sure that we stay on it, stay on it, and then we will have our chance because it’s a football game."