Stephen McPhail - Fans memories of a Leeds United class act

Stephen McPhail gestures to the Chelsea fans to be quiet as he celebrates his second goal at Stamford Bridge in December 1999. PIC: Tom Hevezi/PA

The words of Leeds United legend Eddie Gray on midfield playmaker Stephen McPhail whose promising career reached its apex at Elland Road.

While he may never have scaled the heights of the David O’Leary babes around him, he played a vital role in one of the most memorable periods of Leeds United’s history.

He started his career by coming through the youth ranks at Leeds United and was a member of the 1997/98 FA Youth Cup winning team which beat Crystal Palace over two legs.

Stephen McPhail celebrates scoring against Manchester City during the Premier League clash at Elland Road in March 2004. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

He made his debut against Leicester City in February 1998 aged just 17 and went on to make several substitute appearances that campaign.

For many the highlight of his debut campaign was a 50-yard lob pass to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink against Derby County at Pride Park, which some fans described as "one of the passes of the season".

His performances and playing style led former Arsenal manager George Graham to christen him "the new Liam Brady".

He started to become a regular for the side during the 1999/2000 season, after making several sub appearances, when he was given a long run in the first team squad.

He scored his first Leeds goals in a memorable league against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December 1999. He first slotted home a Lee Bowyer cross from a breakaway attack after 66 minutes of Blues dominance. And he killed off the game with three minutes remaining added a second after his free-kick sailed through the wall and into the net. It was a result which fired Leeds United back to the top of the Premier League.

McPhail also played his part in the club's memorable 2000/01 Champions League run appearing against Barcelona and Lazio as the Whites were the talk of Europe reaching the semi-finals.

He made 78 appearances for Leeds United scoring three goals - his last a free kick against Manchester City at Elland Road in March 2004 - before moving onto Barnsley then Cardiff City.

“My time there was great, I can’t thank the people enough, the fans were amazing." he once said when interviewed by the YEP about his time with Leeds United.

Your YEP has asked the Elland Road faithful to share memories of a class act who was capped ten times by the Republic of Ireland.

Responses included:

Glen Prest - "Very good feet. Could pick out a pass."

Colin Turner - "Such a talented young player."

Miles Sutton - "Best player in the youth team that won the FA Youth Cup, also scored two goals at Stamford bridge which showed his class."

Paul Mitchell - "Best left foot ever."

Michael Head - "Watched the Chelsea game in London surrounded by Chelsea fans and the little known McPhail run the show. Sadly didn't quite progress as I hoped as he looked like he could of reached the top and had everything needed for an all round class midfielder."

Douglas Kaye - "He was a good passer of the ball but had no pace which you need in the game today."

Andrew Billingham - "Going mental when he slotted that left foot finish in at Chelsea."

Darren Murphy - "One of his early games, against Derby, his long pass and assist to Jimmy. (for goal number 5 I think?)."

Shaun Keetley - "Chelsea away!!! 99/00 season!!! Say no more ha ha."

Neil Megson - "He reminds me of Alex Mowatt. Both with a great left foot , both excellent footballers but both just not quite quick enough for the highest level.. good players mind."

Philip Tegerdine -"We nicknamed him 'The Golden Child'."

**********************