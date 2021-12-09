The night McPhail and Leeds United left Chelsea singing the blues

Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 2-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December 1999. PIC: Gary Longbottom
The talented midfielder bagged a brace - his first goals for the club - against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December 1999, a result which saw the Whites replaced Manchester United at the summit. He first slotted home a Lee Bowyer cross from a breakaway attack after 66 minutes of Chelsea dominance. Shortly after, Frank Leboeuf was sent-off for two bookable offences, the second of which was a terrible tackle on Harry Kewell. The game was killed off with three minutes remaining when McPhail added a second after his free-kick sailed through the wall and into the net. READ MORE:16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all timeLOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA?Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Darren Huckerby tussles for the ball with Chelsea's Jon Harley.
Eirik Bakke rises high above the Chelsea defence to get in a header.
Stephen McPhail celebrates his first goal with Lee Bowyer.
Chelsea's Didier Deschamps is keen to make his point to Leeds manager David O'Leary.
Harry Kewell takes a tumble holding his jaw
Darren Huckerby takes on Chelsea's Albert Ferrer.
Chelsea's Frank Leboeuf is shown the red card by referee Jeff Winter following a stamping incident. PIC: Getty
Eirik Bakke turns away from Chelsea's Didier Deschamps.
Chelsea striker Tore Andre Flo gets sandwiched between Lucas Radebe and Gary Kelly.
Stephen McPhail gestures to the Chelsea fans to be quiet as he celebrates his second goal. PIC: Tom Hevezi/PA
Man of the match Jonny Woodgate cannot contain his delight at the final whistle as he celebrates the win with Gary Kelly.
Matthew Jones celebrates with Leeds United boss David O'Leary at full-time.
