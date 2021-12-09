The night McPhail and Leeds United left Chelsea singing the blues

The talented midfielder bagged a brace - his first goals for the club - against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December 1999, a result which saw the Whites replaced Manchester United at the summit. He first slotted home a Lee Bowyer cross from a breakaway attack after 66 minutes of Chelsea dominance. Shortly after, Frank Leboeuf was sent-off for two bookable offences, the second of which was a terrible tackle on Harry Kewell. The game was killed off with three minutes remaining when McPhail added a second after his free-kick sailed through the wall and into the net. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook