Staggering attendances of Man Utd, Tottenham, West Ham, Newcastle, Leeds, Sunderland compared
Leeds United’s attendances have been compared to rivals in both the Championship and the Premier League
Leeds United have one of the most passionate fanbases in the country and the supporters are all hoping that Daniel Farke can guide them back to the top flight at the first time of asking this season. The Whites have made a solid start to the new campaign and are 6th in the table.
They beat Watford 3-0 at home last time out and are back in action this weekend with an away trip down south to Southampton. Here is a look at how Leeds’ average home attendance compares to the rest of the Championship and clubs in the Premier League, from bottom to top.