A round-up of the latest Championship news as Leeds United’s rivals begin to get their business done

The summer transfer window is open and Championship clubs are now free to complete their business as they build up to the start of pre-season. Leeds United are yet to dip into the market but they've already been linked with an army of players.

The Whites have also seen a host of players linked away from the club with Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray among those attracting interest. Deals are starting to go through elsewhere though, and with that in mind, we take a look at what's happening across the Championship.

Sheff United 'open talks'

Relegated outfit Sheffield United have reportedly made contact with Nottingham Forest regarding the possibility of signing Joe Worrall. The Blades were strongly linked with a move for Worrall in January but missed out on the defender with the centre-back eventually joining Besiktas on loan.

However, the club have reignited their interest, say Teamtalk, with the Blades now in discussions with the Premier League side. Worrall has been with Forest for the entirety of his senior career, barring loan spells of course, but seems to be some way down Nuno Espirito Santo's pecking order at the City Ground.

Leeds were also said to be keen on a move for Worrall in January and while the Whites require defensive reinforcements this summer, they have not been linked with a move for the 27-year-old.

Egan on his future

On the subject of Sheffield United, John Egan has been speaking about his future as he edges towards the end of his contract a Bramall Lane. Discussions are ongoing about the possibility of a new deal, but there have been reports of Premier League interest in the Irishman, who missed much of last season with an Achilles injury.

Egan has been pictured on the grass at the Blades' training base recently and while the Irishman is approaching an uncertain situation, he is focusing on his fitness rather than his future.

“Where I stand is making sure I'm fully fit for pre-season,” he said. “Those talks are going on in the background, they are above my head. For the last few months now, I've just been gearing myself towards getting fully fit for pre-season. I'm in a great place now and doing a lot of work with United and the staff. That's been at the forefront of my mind, getting back fully fit.

“Most of these things are out of my hands. As a player, all I can do is focus on getting my body up to speed. The talks will be going on in the background and when the time comes, when there is an offer or a decision to be made, everything gets weighed up."

Derby County want ex-Arsenal man

According to reports in the Netherlands, Derby County are interested in signing Mathew Ryan, who has been plying his trade with AZ Alkmaar. Derby are known to be looking for a new custodian as they prepare for life back in the Championship and they are said to be keen on a move for Ryan, who is available on a free transfer.