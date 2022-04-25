Leeds United fans divided as Whites play ugly to inch closer to safety against Crystal Palace

@CraigD89: Well, another point gained I suppose. Heart rate has just about dipped after the terror of that last 20 minutes. Just City to contend with next...

@Matt10tommo: That wasn’t pleasant at all but I’ll take scrappy 0-0 all day long if it keeps us in the league. Pretty stuff can wait.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@Craig1782: Not the best performance, but a point better off than we started the night and another clean sheet.

@IrishLUFC_0: Good point but so frustrating to watch.

@Benhopeajbass: That was a gruelling watch.

@CamGibbon: Think we need to practice passing the ball.

Leeds United striker Rodrigo is pursued by Crystal Palace's James McArthur. Pic: Julian Finney.

@Joe_Scottt: Think that was the most painful 90 mins of football I have ever watched.

@LeeScott321: We’ve definitely become much harder to beat & I'm not saying we win any of the next three but I certainly don’t think we will get turned over like earlier in the season.

@LeedsinLondon: Bielsa Ball to Burnley Ball in one season. Still love these players but that was garbage.

@Footballlufc: Take a draw after that performance. Passing was awful and players getting turned far to easily. Dont want to see Dan James play in striker role again. Either on wing or keep him on bench. Whatever the alternative is, its a better option.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch embraces Jack Harrison at the final whistle. Pic: Warren Little.

@RussPagdin: 100 mph football - passing more or less spot on. 20mph football - can't string 2 passes together.

@TBradley23: The style of football doesn’t really matter at this stage of the season. It’s purely a case of staying up. However, if what we’ve seen so far is Marsch’s preferred style then the squad needs a serious overhaul.

@MrCricket35: I truly believe we have to rely on other teams now. That was horrendous to watch.