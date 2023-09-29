Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Southampton v Leeds United injury news as 7 out

Leeds United will be looking to keep their momentum going in the Championship this weekend

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 29th Sep 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 19:16 BST

Leeds United are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Southampton. Both sides were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The Whites are aiming for an immediate promotion from the Championship under Daniel Farke. They are starting to build some momentum now and are 6th in the table. Leeds won 3-0 at home to Watford last time out. They drew 0-0 away at Hull City in their last outing on their travels.

The big news heading into their clash against the Saints is that striker Patrick Bamford has returned to training. He has been out of action with a hamstring injury over recently.

Farke has said: “[He’s] in team training, I think this week was massively beneficial for him. He’s also in topic for the squad on Saturday. It’s much improved, two weeks back in training. I think he’ll travel with us.

“There is an old rule that normally a player who’s back in training needs as long on the training pitch to be ready with full confidence, full rhythm, to be ready to play the same time like he was out. Patrick is an experienced player, for offensive players sometimes it’s a bit quicker so hopefully he doesn’t need eight weeks to be back in the mix.”

With injury issues in mind, here are the list of outs and doubts for Southampton v Leeds below:

Firpo is yet to feature this season as he recovers from a knee injury.

1. Junior Firpo (Leeds United) - OUT

Gnonto is suffering from an ankle injury. Leeds boss Daniel Farke’s said on Friday: “Willy had successful surgery but will be out until the international break.”

2. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) - OUT

Leeds revealed on September 18 that Spence had damaged his lateral collateral ligament, that the injury was not expected to require surgery that Spence was expected to return to play within eight weeks.

3. Djed Spence (Leeds United) - OUT

Stuart Dallas has stepped up his recovery but isn’t ready yet after suffering a broken leg last season.

4. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) - OUT

