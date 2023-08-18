Leeds United v West Brom live: Team news, updates and analysis from Elland Road, TV details
The Whites are still seeking their first league win of the new campaign as they aim to bounce back from Saturday’s extremely disappointing 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City which followed the opening weekend 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City.
Under former Whites man Carlos Corberan, West Brom began the new season with a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers but got up and running through last weekend’s 3-2 victory at home to Swansea City.
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by live match updates and analysis before post-match reaction.
Leeds United v West Brom live
West Brom survive
69: Corner cleared, Leeds look to come again but attack ends with Rutter trying to beat his man down the left but losing his footing and ball going behind for a goal kick, it’s not happened for Rutter
WHAT A SAVE
66: James curler edge of the box, top corner bound but Palmer tips it over
Leeds free kick
64: But Joffy attempt hits the wall
HUGE CHANCE LEEDS
62: Ayling cross, Rutter and James fail to convert, James bundling the ball wide from close range, had to score
Leeds fury
61: Gelhardt brought down in the area by Kipre who clears for a corner, huge claims for a penalty ignored, James furious
Another yellow
56: Phillips for time wasting
Shackleton booked
56: Caught Swift
Two attempts
55: From West Brom, first one hit the post after Meslier’s save, the second one converted
A mess of a goal
53: Leeds don’t clear the corner, Molumby shoots in a packed area on the turn, ball bounces off Thomas-Asante and past Meslier. Yet again, a failure to take chances costing Leeds dear
Goal West Brom
52: From the second corner