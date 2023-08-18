Leeds United v West Brom live: Team news, updates and analysis from Elland Road, TV details

Leeds United take on West Brom this evening under the Elland Road lights for their third game of the new Championship season.

The Whites are still seeking their first league win of the new campaign as they aim to bounce back from Saturday’s extremely disappointing 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City which followed the opening weekend 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City.

Under former Whites man Carlos Corberan, West Brom began the new season with a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers but got up and running through last weekend’s 3-2 victory at home to Swansea City.