Leeds United v West Brom live: Team news, updates and analysis from Elland Road, TV details

Leeds United take on West Brom this evening under the Elland Road lights for their third game of the new Championship season.
Lee Sobot
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 18:47 BST

The Whites are still seeking their first league win of the new campaign as they aim to bounce back from Saturday’s extremely disappointing 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City which followed the opening weekend 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City.

Under former Whites man Carlos Corberan, West Brom began the new season with a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers but got up and running through last weekend’s 3-2 victory at home to Swansea City.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by live match updates and analysis before post-match reaction.

Leeds United v West Brom live

21:28 BST

West Brom survive

69: Corner cleared, Leeds look to come again but attack ends with Rutter trying to beat his man down the left but losing his footing and ball going behind for a goal kick, it’s not happened for Rutter

21:25 BST

WHAT A SAVE

66: James curler edge of the box, top corner bound but Palmer tips it over

21:23 BST

Leeds free kick

64: But Joffy attempt hits the wall

21:22 BST

HUGE CHANCE LEEDS

62: Ayling cross, Rutter and James fail to convert, James bundling the ball wide from close range, had to score

21:20 BST

Leeds fury

61: Gelhardt brought down in the area by Kipre who clears for a corner, huge claims for a penalty ignored, James furious

21:15 BST

Another yellow

56: Phillips for time wasting

21:15 BST

Shackleton booked

56: Caught Swift

21:14 BST

Two attempts

55: From West Brom, first one hit the post after Meslier’s save, the second one converted

21:13 BST

A mess of a goal

53: Leeds don’t clear the corner, Molumby shoots in a packed area on the turn, ball bounces off Thomas-Asante and past Meslier. Yet again, a failure to take chances costing Leeds dear

21:12 BST

Goal West Brom

52: From the second corner

