Simon Grayson has hailed an ‘alternative’ Leeds player of the year.

Ex-Whites boss Simon Grayson has hailed his Dan James alternative for his Leeds United player of the year pick with a Premier League declaration.

Star winger James was named the club’s official player of the year at last weekend’s end of season awards night, the star winger bagging 12 goals and nine assists in United’s Championship-wining campaign.

Grayson, though, whilst still saluting James, says his personal pick would be the club’s Japan international midfielder Ao Tanaka who Grayson believes is already good enough to be a Premier League player.

Speaking on this week’s episode of Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Grayson said: “Dan James has done really well, but for me it’s Tanaka.

“He’s a top player. I think he can play in the Premier League even now. He handles the ball, he gets round the pitch, he reads the game so well and looks so composed.

“He only cost 4 million (euros), which in today's market is unbelievable.”