Leeds United have two huge Championship games on the horizon.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo insists Daniel Farke’s side have ‘nothing to fear’ ahead of two massive games against Sunderland and Sheffield United.

Leeds welcome Sunderland to Elland Road on Monday night having fallen from the top of the Championship following Sheffield United’s 1-0 win at Luton Town on Saturday. Daniel Farke’s side can quickly climb back into first with a point or three against the Black Cats, who harbour ambitions of automatic promotion themselves and are unbeaten in eight league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But their Monday night hosts are 14 unbeaten in the Championship and a scintillating run of form has been enough for many - including Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder - to tip Leeds as title favourites. And Matteo doesn’t expect them to be phased by the occasion when Sunderland arrive.

“We’re flying but the others won’t go away,” he told LUTV. “Sheffield United, Sunderland and Burnley, some good players and managers. But from our point of view we need to keep doing what we’re doing. I know it’s a cliché to say you’ve got to take each game as it comes but when you get to this stage of the season, that’s what it’s all about. They’ve had a few days rest and will be refreshed for a big night on Monday.

“No one has got to grips with what we do, and that's because our players are so good. [Sunderland] have got some talented players, they’ll have a game plan like every team does when they come to Elland Road. But I just feel with our fans and the players we have, we’ve got nothing to fear. They should be fearing us because of the way we’re playing but we can't be arrogant with that, we’ve got to make sure we perform.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds might feel a need to right the wrongs of their 2-2 draw at Sunderland come Monday, with victory on the horizon for Farke’s men at the Stadium of Light earlier this season before Illan Meslier’s inexplicable mistake. This fixture last season also impacted the Whites’ ultimately failed promotion hopes, with a 0-0 draw the second of five winless games in their last six.

A dominant performance saw Leeds guilty of missing several chances that evening, an issue that proved all too familiar last season and for large parts of this campaign too. But there have been no such problems in recent weeks and Matteo believes victory on Monday will send his former side to Bramall Lane brimming with confidence for another massive clash.

“They’ll have to have a go but if we score early, that changes everything,” the former Whites defender added. “There were times when we weren’t getting early goals or taking our chances, but it feels like we are now. I think Sunderland have got a problem with the way we play. We’re full of confidence. Sunderland haven't lost many games so it's got the ingredients for a top game. If we win, we go into Sheffield United with so much confidence.”