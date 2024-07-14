Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle

Leeds United may have to part with up to £7 million in order to secure the signing of Jayden Bogle, according to reports. The Whites have been strongly linked with a move for the full-back over recent days as they push to add to their squad before the start of the new Championship season.

Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell have already arrived this summer but Leeds still have work to do in order to fill the holes within their squad, with right-back a clear priority. Bogle more than fits the bill then, and given his age, experience and talent, it seems to be one that makes sense for the Whites as they prepare for a second push for promotion back to the Premier League.

However, according to Alan Nixon, Leeds still have some work to do in order to strike a deal with the Blades. The report claims Sheffield United are asking for a fee of around £7m for the 23-year-old, but Leeds are still some way short of that valuation.

Bogle has been with the Blades for four seasons now, making the move from Derby County in 2020 to join the club in the Premier League before helping the club bounce back to the top flight two seasons later. He made 34 outings in the Premier League last season and while it was a difficult campaign for the South Yorkshire outfit, he still managed to bag three goals.

Having emerged through the academy and into the first-team at Pride Park as a teenager, Bogle now has almost 200 career appearances under his belt. Leeds, though, find themselves extremely short of options at right-back.

The club have seen Luke Ayling, Archie Gray and Cody Drameh leave the club this summer, while Connor Roberts returned to Burnley following the expiration of his loan. There is still a decision to be made regarding the future of Rasmus Kristensen, of course, but as it stands Sam Byram is the only clear right-back option within Daniel Farke's squad.

Following what has already been a sizable summer exodus, Sheff United may well be counting on the likes of Bogle to stay at the club and spearhead their push for promotion at the first time of asking. Key men such as Oli McBurnie, Chris Basham, George Baldock and Daniel Jebbison are amongst those to leave on free transfers, while Cameron Archer has completed his return to Aston Villa.