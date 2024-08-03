Leeds United will be in the market for wide reinforcements with Crysencio Summerville set to join West Ham.

Leeds United are reportedly in a three-team race with two Championship promotion rivals for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who is expected to leave Crystal Palace either on loan or permanently this summer.

Rak-Sakyi has emerged as a potential target for Leeds in recent weeks, with Palace thought to be open to a loan exit. The 21-year-old was on the fringes of first-team action at Selhurst Park but found minutes hard to come by, hampered in part by a serious hamstring injury that sidelined him for almost six months.

But the winger was also further down the pecking order than he’d have liked and despite seeing Michael Olise join Bayern Munich, the arrival of Ismaila Sarr suggests starts would be limited at Selhurst Park and so an exit looks likely. Leeds have been named in previous reports but Sky Sports claim they look set to face competition from Burnley and Sheffield United, while Anderlecht and Lyon have also been named as possible destinations.

Sheffield United are in need of attacking reinforcements this summer as Chris Wilder builds for a promotion push, having lost forwards Cameron Archer, Oli McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison already. Burnley are more well-stocked in wide areas but activity is expected both in and out as new head coach Scott Parker gets to grips with his squad.

Palace will likely seek reassurances over game-time if they decide to loan Rak-Sakyi out, with previous reports suggesting a host of Championship clubs would be open to his services. The quality of attacking options already on offer means a guarantee of starts would be hard to put forward at Leeds, but that would be balanced out by the prospect of playing for a promotion-chasing side that showed last season how they can improve young players.

Southampton also remain in talks over the potential of a permanent deal, but approaches look to have fallen on deaf ears for now, with Palace’s preference being to see the young winger develop on loan before returning and taking another shot at first-team football with his parent club. The England youth international is highly regarded at Selhurst Park and so a sale is not expected as things stand, nor is a season-long loan with any option to buy.

Rak-Sakyi initially remained in the UK as Palace flew out to the United States for their pre-season tour, fuelling speculation that a move could be imminent. But this most recent report claims the youngster was taken ill and has flown out to join his teammates now.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will push forward with interest, but the signing of a winger will become a top priority once Crysencio Summerville’s move to West Ham United is confirmed. Those in charge at Elland Road have extensively scouted such options in the anticipation of one of Summerville or Wilfried Gnonto leaving, but now have to pull the trigger.

Leeds have just one week until Portsmouth arrive at Elland Road for the start of the 2024/25 campaign, but Daniel Farke is well-stocked enough to take on the opening weeks of the season without a new arrival if needed. As has been the case since 49ers Enterprises took over, time will be taken to ensure the right signing is made.