Joe Rodon has served up ultimate Leeds United praise.

Whites star Joe Rodon has served up “second to none” Leeds United praise and highlighted an improved new season difference with Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Wales international centre-back Rodon is now 10 games into his second Championship season at Leeds and his tenth was his favourite - the defender declaring that nothing beats a Friday night contest under the Elland Road lights.

A beaming Rodon also says that nothing beats his club’s fans who were able to head into the weekend with a spring in their step following Friday evening’s impressive 2-0 win against previously unbeaten Sheffield United.

Speaking post-match to LUTV, Rodon declared that United’s fans stood out to him right from the very start upon initially joining the Whites on a season-long loan from Tottenham.

Following his permanent £10m switch in the summer, Rodon is now back for more and back for good, hoping that a new season difference can this time seal promotion to the Premier League at the second attempt.

Hailing a new level of squad unity, Rodo told LUTV: "I think what's most important this season, you can see I think that the whole group, not just the starting XI, the whole squad is coming together nicely and we are all chipping in so I think that is the difference this year.

"The whole squad, everyone, is working hard together and we are all one team. We know it's a very long season and tough season so we are going to need everyone."

Friday night’s win against the Blades briefly took Leeds into the division’s automatic promotion spots and level on points with leaders Sunderland in second place.

Weekend wins for both Sunderland and Burnley have now left the Whites in third, two points behind Burnley and three adrift of Sunderland ahead of Tuesday night’s quick return to action at home to Watford.

Farke’s Whites are now on a five game unbeaten run - a run which has yielded 11 points - and Rodon has highlighted the importance of amassing as many points as possible before the November international break.

"There's obviously another international break to come,” said the Whites star. “But the most important thing is to get as many points on the board and get that momentum going and just build off it as a team."

Three more of the five remaining games before the November break are at Elland Road, where Rodon says Leeds are blessed by the very best support.

Asked what it was like to play in an atmosphere like Friday night’s against the Blades - under the lights at Elland Road - Rodon beamed: “To be fair, I think the Friday night ones are my favourite, especially at home.

“This club, these fans, this atmosphere, it's second to none and the first day I walked through the door and my first game was under the lights actually and it stood out to me.

"All we can do is thank the fans for amazing support as always. We just want to make them proud and carry on putting these three points on the board and be successful."