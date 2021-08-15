Scott Parker hails 'brilliant' Leeds United talent after solving Whites related dilemma

The Bournemouth boss was unsure as to whether to include Whites loanee Leif Davis in his match day squad for Saturday's Championship clash at Nottingham Forest, considering the left back had trained for just one full day.

But Parker opted to include the 21-year-old on the bench and is now delighted he took that decision following the defender's role in a 2-1 victory at The City Ground.

Davis joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan last month but the left back was forced to miss the start of the season due to a minor injury.

PRAISE: For Leeds United's Leif Davis, above, from Bournemouth boss Scott Parker. Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images.

But the Whites loanee was named on the bench for the weekend's clash at Forest and came on with nine minutes left to help the Cherries see out a victory after playing half an hour with ten men.

David Brooks was sent off on the hour mark by which point the Cherries were 2-1 up and Parker has hailed the role of Davis in helping his side leave with all three points.

Davis replaced Emiliano Marcondes in the 81st minute and Parker told the Daily Echo: “Leif’s trained fully, one day.

“He’s had three or four days with the fitness guys in terms of modified sessions.

“It was a big dilemma for me yesterday (on Friday) whether to bring him and put him on the bench and if need be, 10 minutes.

“That’s what I was thinking. Then the game pans out like that.

“He showed he was brilliant coming on there.”

