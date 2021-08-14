The 5-1 defeat was every bit as painful as last season's 6-2 loss, and once again the midfield was where they encountered major problems. Here is how we rated them.
1. Illan Meslier - 7
Without the young Frenchman it would have been worse. Made a couple of stops, dealt with a few corners. He wasn't the problem.
2. Stuart Dallas - 5
Didn't do too badly at left-back, Leeds looked solid enough on that flank. In the second half looked exposed along with his fellow central midfielders. Pic: Getty
3. Luke Ayling - 4
On any other day that was a goal to be savoured, but it was no consolation. Struggled to contain the hosts on his side, poor first half in particular.
4. Liam Cooper - 4
Midfield is where the problems started and the back-line were unable to provide any answers. Leeds looked very vulnerable through the middle.