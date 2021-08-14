BAD DAY - Leeds United were hammered at Old Trafford by Manchester United in the Premier League opener. Pic: Tony Johnson

Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United - Graham Smyth's player ratings as Whites are hammered in Old Trafford opener

Leeds United suffered their second Old Trafford nightmare in as many seasons, this time in front of 3,000 of their own fans.

By Graham Smyth
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 3:03 pm

The 5-1 defeat was every bit as painful as last season's 6-2 loss, and once again the midfield was where they encountered major problems. Here is how we rated them.

1. Illan Meslier - 7

Without the young Frenchman it would have been worse. Made a couple of stops, dealt with a few corners. He wasn't the problem.

2. Stuart Dallas - 5

Didn't do too badly at left-back, Leeds looked solid enough on that flank. In the second half looked exposed along with his fellow central midfielders. Pic: Getty

3. Luke Ayling - 4

On any other day that was a goal to be savoured, but it was no consolation. Struggled to contain the hosts on his side, poor first half in particular.

4. Liam Cooper - 4

Midfield is where the problems started and the back-line were unable to provide any answers. Leeds looked very vulnerable through the middle.

Manchester UnitedGraham Smyth
