Leeds United success on the pitch may come with the price of Premier League interest in key Whites’ stars.

Leeds United bounced back from disappointment against Stoke City this weekend with an impressive 4-1 win over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in front of a packed Elland Road. The win sees Daniel Farke's side increase their points tally to 25 as they continue to hunt down early runaway league leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

After another win, some Whites stars may be attracting potentially unwanted Premier League attention. Here's your Monday morning round-up.

In-form Leeds United man could become Wolves target

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers shot-stopper Matt Murray unwittingly identified an ideal transfer target for his former club just hours before the side lost key man Pedro Neto with what looks to be a serious hamstring injury.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has been in scintillating form lately with his brace against Huddersfield making it five goals and three assists in his last five Championship appearances. Transfer attention has been focused on fellow forward Willy Gnonto but Murray tipped Summerville to attract top flight attention in January.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Gillette Soccer Saturday while reporting on the Leeds United vs Huddersfield clash, the pundit said: “Rutter down the left-hand side, absolutely brilliant, drives in, gets his head up, plays the ball to Summerville, he twists, he turns, he’s got players around him, no mistake again, drives the ball into the back of the net.

"I heard all that chat about Neto, leave him at Wolves, but I’m sure there might be some Premier League clubs looking at Summerville because he’s been absolutely brilliant.”

Crysencio Summerville is in red-hot form (Image: Getty Images)

Wolves could now be looking for a replacement for playmaker Neto after he left the field on a stretcher during the side's Premier League meeting with Newcastle United on Saturday night. The star had been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent times too, meaning Gary O'Neil could be looking to actively recruit in that position come January.

Leeds United transfer target sees value rocket

Leeds United could have to pay four times their initial bid for Celtic star Matt O'Riley if the club are still keen to secure the midfielder's services come January.

The Whites moved for the Bhoys star in January and saw a £10 million bid rejected by the Glasgow giants. That would have been a £8.5 million profit on the fee paid for O'Riley last January for Celtic but the club held firm and even went on to offer the star a new contract in September.

O'Riley had committed his future to Celtic until 2027 and has impressed so far this term with six Premiership goals in 10 appearances. However, former Rangers forward Kris Boyd still sees a transfer on the horizon for the 22-year-old - although his rising stock may price Leeds United out with ex-Celtic teammate Alistair Johnston putting a £40 million price tag on O'Riley.

