Leeds United man's quick exit, horror show and goalkeeper fury in Huddersfield off-camera moments

Leeds United's 45-minute battering of Huddersfield Town did the job and made for a relatively flat second half but a crucial three points.

It was important for Leeds to bounce back from a disappointing midweek defeat and this represented a banana skin of a game but they took total control in the first half, scoring four goals to put the result beyond doubt. Daniel Farke's front line were too hot for Huddersfield to handle and though the second half was underwhelming by comparison, few could complain having had their money's worth and some before the break. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Crysencio Summerville

NIGHTMARE: For Huddersfield Town defender Tom Edwards, left, against Leeds United's attackers including Georginio Rutter, right, in Saturday's Championship derby at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

That 'Premier League athlete' tag bestowed on him by Gary Rowett looked perfectly apt in this game. He was too quick for his markers, too good on the ball and too clinical. Could have had a hat-trick to go with his two assists. Deserved his ovation. Once again proved himself vital.

Daniel James

How's that for end product? That's three goals and four assists for the season now and he was so composed in the area against Huddersfield. His pace is a difference maker in this division and who saw him keeping Willy Gnonto out of the starting line-up so comprehensively, before a ball was kicked?

Georginio Rutter

When a player so visibly enjoys dribbling with the ball and creating with beautiful passes it's a joy to behold. The confidence is flowing and Rutter is proving a serious problem for Championship teams. He's dangerous wherever he picks up the ball.

Bad day

Darren Moore

What do you do when you're 4-0 down in the first half? It was a long and chastening afternoon for the ex-Owls manager, who did not get a derby-worthy performance from his men.

Tom Edwards

Oh dear. As horrifying a first half as you will see. He was torn to shreds from start to finish and had to be hooked at the break. In his defence, he was up against highly talented attacking players but it was still a horror show.

Luke Ayling

Individual struggles aren't so much of an issue when you're so comfortably ahead, but Ayling had a difficult time of it with the ball and wasn't quite able to match the performance of starting players who came off. Could do with putting in a particularly dynamic cameo display soon, having lost his place and with Djed Spence nearing a comeback.

Off-camera moments

Bamford applauded by West Stand fans as he took his seat in the dugout, reciprocating the gesture.

Meslier coming to the bench to let them know about a potential issue as his team-mates celebrated the opener. Karl Darlow was sent out to warm up but was not needed in the end.

Farke complaining to fourth official Benjamin Speedie after Jonathan Hogg's challenge on Ethan Ampadu. Leeds wanted more than a yellow.

Huddersfield keeper Lee Nicholls walking off long after his team-mates at the break, remonstrating with staff members about what his colleagues had allowed him to be subjected to.

Rutter ignoring Tom Lees' offer of a handshake after the Frenchman came back on from getting treatment. Lees collided with Rutter early in the second half but it wasn't a foul.

Farke joining in with the standing ovation for Summerville as the winger came off before the hour mark.

Ampadu joking with Bamford and Ayling in a stoppage in play with Leeds four goals to the good and cantering to victory.

Willy Gnonto heading straight down the tunnel at full-time.

Farke deep in conversation with referee James Bell in the centre circle before going to celebrate with the home fans.

Leeds’ Welsh contingent catching up with Sorba Thomas at full-time.