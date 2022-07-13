The branding of the San Francisco-based company will appear on the sleeve of the men's kit, which will be unveiled on Thursday when Leeds United wear their 2022/2023 home kit for the first time as they take on Brisbane Roar for a pre-season friendly.

This season, the women's, academy and replica kit will all bear the Wish branding, which will also be on display throughout Elland Road when crowds return for a pre-season game between the Whites and Serie B side Cagliari on July 31.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds' Roar clash will offer a sneak preview of the new Wish rebrand which will be officially launched next month.

“We are excited to be partnering with Leeds United for the upcoming season,” said Vijay Talwar, Chief Executive Officer of Wish. “With a rebrand just around the corner, the

partnership not only provides great brand exposure but also a perfect opportunity to shine a light on all the changes underway at Wish.

“We look forward to being a part of Leeds’s journey and wish the team all the best for the season ahead."

Leeds United's home shirt for the 2021/2022 season. Pic: Lewis Storey.

Paul Bell, Executive Director of Leeds United, added: “As we look forward to a new season in the Premier League, we are extremely excited to welcome back Wish as our new Official

Sleeve Partner for the new campaign.

“We first worked with Wish as an Official Partner in 2018 when the brand chose Leeds United as its first global football partnership after a successful relationship with the LA Lakers NBA basketball team. We are therefore delighted that the brand has chosen to work with the club again as part of its new global marketing campaign.

“We look forward to seeing the new Wish branding feature on the sleeve of our playing shirts throughout the campaign.”